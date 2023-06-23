The New Castle News Sports Department launched a new YouTube show on Thursday.
The first episode of “The Sports Report” is available for viewing on The News’ YouTube page (www.youtube.com/@newcastlenewspa) and website (ncnewsonline.com). In this week’s show, Sports Editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and reporter Cody W. Pattison recap the 2023 Lawrence County baseball and softball seasons.
Larry Kelly, of LGKG law firm and Shenango High School baseball coach, joins the program later on.
For sports department updates, find The News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @NCNewsSports. Calls can be directed to Poniewasz at (724) 654-6651, ext. 117 or by email at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.