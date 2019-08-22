The Neshannock High girls tennis team opened WPIAL Section 2-AA match play with a 3-2 victory over Blackhawk at Pearson Park yesterday.
The clinching point came at third singles, where the Lady Lancers’ Cristina Memo won a third-set tiebreaker in a match that last over three hours. Neshannock is now 1-0 in section play and 2-0 overall.
Neshannock 3,Blackhawk 2
Singles
No. 1: Kelli Huffman (N) lost to Julianna Begley 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: Margo Silverman (N) defeated Chloe Stein 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3: Cristina Memo (N) defeated Peyton Landfair 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles
No. 1: Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) lost to Camille Baker/Madysn Tusick 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) defeated Maddy Dufala/Natalie Fabiani 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Exhibition
Jennifer George/Bailey Nocera/ Gianna Memo were 6-0 doubles winners.
Golf
Blackhawk 197,New Castle 243
The Red Hurricane slipped to 0-2 with the Section 2 loss over the front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Jacob Wagner paced the ‘Canes with a 4-over-par 40, followed by George Joseph with a 49, Rocco Bernadina with a 50, Josh Hoerner a 51 and Dom Natale a 53.
