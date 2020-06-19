Sports HOF banquet postponed again

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame banquet is the latest victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 banquet has been delayed to 2021, according to Denise Palkovich, who co-chairs the Hall of Fame board of directors with George Stefanis.
“We’re heartbroken to have to do this, but our entire board felt it was the right decision,” she said. “We want to be sure to celebrate them. We talked about doing something virtual, but they deserve a banquet and we didn’t feel right cheating them out of that.
“We’ve had as many as 350 people at banquets, which would mean we would have to turn people away under the current rules of no more than 250 at an event. How do you let some people in and turn other people down because it’s too many for social distancing?”
Inductees were notified this week.
The banquet originally was scheduled for April 26, but pushed back to September or October when the pandemic shut down the state. Next year’s event is expected to be held in late-April.
The 2021 inductees will include Mary Beth Acker-Brecker, Lauren Lombardo-DeRiggi, Doug Fusco, Cedric Hawkins, Vince Circelli, David Costa, Mike Fay, Kacey Gibson-Laird, Gilbert Lewis, Lance Nimmo and Brad Zeigler.
The Hall of Honor winner is longtime Wilmington girls tennis coach and former baseball coach Jim Arrow.
The Ellis Hoffman Team Award will go to the 1976 and 1977 Westminster College football teams.
