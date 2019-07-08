GOLF SCRAMBLE
•The inaugural David Gabriel Scholarship Fund Golf Scramble will be held Aug. 18 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course. Coffee and donuts will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8.
There will be lunch at the turn and a buffet dinner with cash bar at Steel City Sports Bar and Grille at 3108 New Butler Road after golf.
Complimentary beverages will be provided all day at the course, as well as prizes for the top three teams, longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt.
Cost to enter is $70 per golfer or $280 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100, with the signs placed at the tee boxes.
Checks may be sent to the David Gabriel Scholarship Fund, c/o Greg DePorzio, 2215 Ellwood Road, New Castle, PA 16101. For additional information, contact DePorzio at (724) 730-8565.
GOLF OUTING
•The annual Shenango Football Boosters golf outing will be held Aug. 4 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course. The event opens with a 9 a.m.
shotgun start and is a four-person scramble.
The cost is $60 per golfer and includes coffee, donuts, pizza at the turn, along with dinner and refreshments. Golfers can bring their own beer. For more information, call Frank Augustine at (724) 730-2112 or Bob Hilton at (724) 944-2868.
GOLF INVITATIONAL
•Professional golfer and Greensburg native Rocco Mediate, a sixtime PGA champion and two-time Champions Tour winner, will appear at the fifth annual Preston Auto Group Golf Invitational on July 16 at the Avalon Field Club in New Castle.
Mediate will be hosting a golf clinic at 11 a.m., followed by a noon shotgun start.
The teams will be limited to 22 so that everyone can take advantage of Mediate’s expertise and knowledge of the game. The invitational will be play your ball, best two balls out of the four players. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. In addition, golfers can take aim on all four par 3s for a chance to win a new car courtesy of Preston Auto.
There will be a putting contest with prizes to add to the festivities. The evening will conclude with a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and a cigar bar with Mediate.
The cost for the event is $250 per golfer and other sponsorships levels are available. The fee for those interested in meeting Mediate and attending the reception only at 5 p.m. is $50.
Anyone interested in attending the event should contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or go to www.prestoninvitational.com to make reservations.
GOLF SCRAMBLE
•The Wilmington Area Football Boosters will hold their annual golf scramble July 20 at Green Meadows Golf Course. This is an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Golf fee is $340 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and steak dinner. A light breakfast and lunch also will be provided. Cash prizes will be awarded, including to first-, second- and third-place teams. For information or to reserve your spot contact Andy Patton at (724) 651-3534 or Rob Cox at (724) 944-2880.
All golf teams must be registered and paid by July 6.
GOLF OUTING
• Jake Billyk’s Journey Fourth Annual Golf Outing to benefit Make-A-Wish will be held July 27 at Castle Hills Golf Course.
The cost is $300 per foursome. Golfers are asked to register by July 13. For more information, call Meagan Billyk at (724) 674-6408 or jjjmbillyk@verizon.net.
(Anyone with a submission for the bulletin board may fax it to (724) 654-5976 or email them to ncsports@ncnewsonline. com. Please do not send text attachments. No bulletin board items are taken over the phone.)
