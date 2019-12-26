The New Castle Elks Hoopshoot will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Shenango High School.
This is a free throw contest hosted by New Castle Elks Lodge and is free. Boys and girls ages 8 to 13 years old can participate. All area school districts can shoot.
Winners move on to districts, state, regional and national championship in Chicago. For more information, call Jon Barker (724) 657-7962 or log on to www.elks.org/hoopshoot/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.