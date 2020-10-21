Spillane primed to replace injured Bush

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Spillane carved out a roster spot on the Steelers by becoming a special teams ace. He officially has a new title: the replacement for injured linebacker Devin Bush, who is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.