The Spartans improved to 4-0 in WPIAL Class 2-2A play with a 60-21 win on the road at Central Valley
Following are the results:
Laurel 60, Central Valley 21
106 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Maddy Harding (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Tommy Hetzer (L) lost by pin to Ambrose Boni at 3:55.
126 — Aiden Pearce (L) won by pin to Logan Hersey at 2:10.
132 — Blake Lahr (L) lost by pin to Zack Bundy at 2:23.
138 — Charles Crepp (L) lost by pin to Trevor Temple at 1:20.
145 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
152 — Jacob Moore (L) won by pin over Skylar Bundy at 36 seconds.
160 — Isaac Duffy (L) won by forfeit.
170 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pin over Isaac Johnson at 3:54.
182 — Sam Moore (L) won by pin over Tyler Frank at 4:24.
195 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by pin over Nate Stitler at 3:53.
220 — Skylar Sholler (L) lost by dec. to Alex Kuzma, 8-1.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by pin over Lance Crawley at :40.
