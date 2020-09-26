Not many Riverside High fans were able to get into Laurel High’s Len Rich Stadium on Friday night.
Even fewer Panthers players were admitted to the Spartans’ backfield.
Dominating play by Laurel’s offensive linemen kept would-be tacklers physically distanced from their teammates in skill positions, and the Spartans rode a powerful rushing attack to a 41-13 mercy rule victory in WPIAL Class 2A MIdwestern Conference action.
Laurel (2-1 in conference play and overall) chewed up 249 yards on the ground, with Luke McCoy responsible for 130 of it on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, Laurel’s defense held the Panthers (0-3, 0-3) to a stingy 30 yards rushing.
“I thought we came off the ball well tonight,” Laurel head coach Brian Cooper said. “We did a great job against their big guys. Our front line moved people, made some nice holes, and it was easier to call plays tonight, that’s for sure.”
McCoy’s night included a 22-yard touchdown run, but his skills may have shone the most in a screen pass he hauled in at the line of scrimmage and turned into a 41-yard gain that helped set up Laurel's fourth touchdown.
“He’s so quick and so explosive,” Cooper said of McCoy. “He’s definitely a force and defensively, too; he's all over the field making plays, left and right. He’s a ball player, that’s for sure.”
The wall set by Laurel’s offensive line also helped Kobe DeRosa transition from running back to quarterback after starting signal-caller Logan Ayres was injured the previous week against Beaver Falls
At first glance, DeRosa’s numbers may not seem scintillating — he carried the ball five times for 50 yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 104 yards — but he did rush for three touchdowns and threw for another.
“Kobe (who scored on runs of 2, 8 and 4 yards and connected with Michael Pasquarello on a 63-yard TD aerial) was playing halfback the week before, and really did a nice job coming in against Beaver Falls the second half last week,” Cooper said. “Logan is a big asset to the team, but Kobe’s an athlete and he came in and was able to do a nice job for us and ran the offense well.
“He made a couple of mistakes but that’s learning and growing as you go through. I thought he did a tremendous job for all the reps that he’s had at quarterback. He’s really just a natural athlete.”
The game was both Senior Night and Homecoming for the Spartans, with Natalie McCosby being crowned queen and Hayden Hamilton — who continues to battle back from a spinal cord injury he suffered Aug. 31, 2018, in Laurel’s second game of that season — getting the nod as king.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.