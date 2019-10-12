The Laurel High football team has put its back to the wall.
The Spartans’ 33-21 WPIAL Big Seven Conference loss to Cornell last night made its road to a possible playoff berth difficult to say the least.
Sto-Rox leads the conference at 6-0, followed by Cornell at 5-1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 4-1 and Laurel at 3-2. The top two teams in each of the three conferences automatically quality for the Class 1A playoffs, along with two wild cards from the classification.
Laurel hosts Sto-Rox next week and closes out at home with Northgate.
The Spartans took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 29-yard pass from Will Shaffer to Landin Esposito. Laurel expanded its lead to 15-0 on a 3-yard run by Daniel Blank.
Zachary Maine, who added the conversion kick after the first touchdown, threw a two-point conversion pass to Logan Ayres to put the Spartans up 15-0.
Cornell, however, scored three straight times, on two passes and a run from quarterback Zaier Harrison to go up 19-15 with 9:01 left in the third quarter.
Laurel answered with a 1-yard run from Dom Wade, but Harrison added two more TD passes to give the Raiders a cushion.
Wade and Blank each rushed for 86 yards for the Spartans, Wade on 17 attempts and Blank on 15. Cameron Smith chipped in with 51 yards on three tries.
Shaffer was 3 of 5 through the air for 48 yards with one interception.
