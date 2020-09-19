BEAVER FALLS — It was a costly loss all around for the Laurel High football team Friday night.
Not only did the Spartans drop a 29-14 Midwestern Conference decision to Beaver Falls at Geneva College, they lost two starting linebackers, potentially for weeks, to injury.
“These two hurt,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the injuries to outside linebackers Logan Ayres and Josh Gibson. “But Beaver Falls is a good team. We were only down 6-0 at the half and certainly had a chance to win the game.
“We were unable to stop their weapons. I thought we played good overall.”
Ayres injured a shoulder and was treated at a local hospital. Gibson suffered a knee injury. Both are expected to miss at least two weeks.
The lone score for the first half was a 14-yard run by the Tigers’ Joshua Hough. The run failed.
Laurel got on the board in the third quarter on a pass from Kobe DeRosa to Michael Pasquarello. DeRosa also kicked the point-after.
Beaver Falls’ next score came on a 4-yard run by Livingston Shileak and a Hough two-point conversion run.
The Spartans countered with an 18-yard run by Luke McCoy.
The Tigers closed out the scoring with runs by Hough for 57 yards and a Shileak 2-yard run. Shileak added a conversion run and Tyler Cain a PAT kick.
DeRosa was 7 of 12 through the air for 88 yards and McCoy had 77 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
Laurel is now 1-1 and 1-1 and Beaver Falls is 2-0, 2-0.
