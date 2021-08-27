The Laurel High football team opened the 2021 season in impressive fashion Friday night.
The Spartans scored touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions and cruised to a 56-6 nonsection home win over District 10-member North East.
Laurel had nine drives total for the game.
“I thought we played well tonight offensively,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “We have a lot of skill guys and I think we showed how versatile we can be. I was hoping to see that, and I thought we threw the football as well as we ran the football.
“I thought our line did a great job. To me, the biggest thing is improving week in and week out. We have to keep focusing on those things and keep getting better as a team. If we keep playing like that we can have something special.”
Luke McCoy paced the Spartans with 155 rushing yards on just five carries. All of his attempts came in the first half.
“We have explosive athletes back there,” Cooper said of his backfield. “We have a lot of quick guys and they can do a lot of different things. The skill guys blocked their butts off tonight.
“Instead of those plays being 15 yards, they went for touchdowns. At the same time, it’s one win and now we have to go get better and be ready for next week.”
The Grapepickers won the toss and they deferred. McCoy wasted little time giving the Spartans the upper hand. McCoy took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage, ran right and dashed 61 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
“I felt like we came out strong and we were ready right off the bat,” McCoy said. “I knew once that first play happened we were ready to go and we were in gear.”
McCoy added a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and he posted a third score on a 50-yard dash in the second period.
“Everyone blocked really well today,” McCoy said. “They stayed on their blocks all night.”
Said Cooper, “It was great to see my guys be aggressive and I thought they were offensively and defensively. They were staying on blocks and keeping their feet moving.”
Laurel built a 49-0 lead at the half. The entire second half was played under the mercy rule with a continuous clock.
Quarterback Kobe DeRosa threw two touchdown passes to Michael Pasquarello, covering 15 and 46 yards. DeRosa rolled up 108 rushing yards on eight carries, while completing four passes in five attempts for 82 yards and a pair of scores.
“I thought Kobe did a great job managing the offense,” Cooper said. “He made a couple of checks that were big.
“He’s starting to see things a lot better and I think he’s only going to get better with the more experience he gets. He’s such an athlete. With him and Luke in the backfield, it makes it tough for teams to defend.”
Chase Tinstman tallied two touchdown totes for Laurel.
The Spartans outgained North East, 427-191. A lightning delay with 8:59 remaining in the third quarter was about the only thing slowed Laurel down.
The Spartans return to action at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Shenango in a nonconference matchup. Cooper was the head coach for the Wildcats for eight seasons.
“It’s a big game,” Cooper said. “We haven’t played them for a while. It’s a rivalry game. It will be a lot of fun going against them and I’m looking forward to the crowd.”
