LATROBE — The season is over for the Union High baseball team.
The Scotties rally fell short Thursday in dropping a 7-4 PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal contest to Southern Fulton at Latrobe High School.
“It’s really tough to take,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “I felt that we were the better team. But, you have to execute and be able to capitalize on things.”
The Scotties completed the season at 12-6.
Union had two golden opportunities in the first two innings and couldn’t score a run. The Scotties had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning. The next two batters were set down on a strikeout and a double play to end the threat.
In the second, Union had runners on second and third with two outs and the top of the lineup coming up. The Scotties, though, couldn’t score.
“If you put the pressure on there, maybe score a couple of runs, it’s a whole different ball game,” Sanders said. “You have to cash in against good teams. You have to find a way to battle and put the ball in play.”
Union recorded six hits. Tyler Staub drove in two runs for the Scotties.
Jake Vitale (8-1) started and suffered the loss. Vitale pitched two-plus innings, allowing two hits, four runs — three earned — with five walks and three strikeouts.
Staub relieved and pitched the final five frames. Staub surrendered six hits, three runs — all earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
“Tyler kept us in the game,” Sanders said. “Jake didn’t have his best stuff today. We got it to 5-4 late in the game. But they had a couple of base hits to seal the deal.”
Union plated two tallies in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Southern Fulton scored four in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Union was set down in order in the seventh. One of the outs came on a line drive that nearly went for extra bases.
“They did a good job of putting the ball in play,” Sanders said of Southern Fulton. “You definitely want to keep it at a one-run game there in the seventh to give your team a chance. Our kids battled to the final out.”
The Scotties lose three players to graduation — Vitale, Aaron Gunn and Joe Annarelli.
“They’ve been a pat of this program for four years,” Sanders said of his seniors. “They’ve been to two WPIAL championships and we finally got over the hump this year, winning it. But those guys will be tough to replace.”
