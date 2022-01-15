Poor free-throw shooting proved costly for the Laurel High boys basketball team Friday night.
The Spartans were just 6 of 12 at the charity stripe in dropping a 42-36 WPIAL Section 1-3A home decision to Neshannock.
“Obviously, we had them in foul trouble and we wanted to keep going at them,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We missed...0 for 3 from the line in the fourth quarter and that’s not going to get the job done — fifty percent from the line.
“When you go back and look at games like this, free throws can come down to it; if you make it then maybe it is a one possession game.”
Laurel’s loss forced a third-place tie with Neshannock, with both teams sitting at 2-2 in the league.
The Lancers also had their struggles at the line, making just 4 shots in 10 attempts.
Mike Sopko drained three of Neshannock’s six successful shots in the fourth quarter to break away for the win. Sopko’s final errant free throw came with 10 seconds remaining. He tracked down the rebound and made a field goal to push the lead to 42-34.
“Not real good by either team from the free-throw line tonight,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “I thought there were a couple of times we could have went up seven, eight and kind of pull away a little more and we missed a couple free throws.
“Towards the end there, Mike gets his offensive rebound and puts it back. His effort was good. I thought our other guys played well in moments, we just got to get better with the basketball and make better decisions.”
The game started with a back-and-forth of ties and with seven seconds in the first quarter Sopko drained a 3-pointer to take a 13-10 lead. Neshannock (10-3 overall) never trailed the rest of the way.
“We made some runs, they made some runs,” Sopko said. “We had the lead the whole time and came out in the end, even though it wasn’t pretty.”
Sopko netted 16 points for the Lancers and grabbed 15 rebounds.
“It was definitely a physical game and we knew that was going to happen coming in,” Sopko said. “We’re definitely trying to play our best basketball throughout the year, mostly towards the end, we’re still working on some things and working off that loss from Ellwood and getting better every day.”
Sopko was the target of Laurel’s (8-3) defensive pressure the majority of the game.
“Mike’s always going to get the other team’s best effort,” Corey said. “I just thought they tried to make Mike work extremely hard for what he got.”
Neshannock had Jack Glies and Luciano DeLillo both chip in seven points each.
“I think defense is our strength,” Locke said. “We held them to (42); we’ve been holding teams in the forties and thirties. It was nothing special, just regular man to man. We know Sopko is a great player and we gave some of their other guys maybe a little more room than some of the other ones. To their credit they knocked six threes down...they shot it well there for a few possessions at a time.
“Every time we got a little bit closer they made a couple big shots and that kind of was able to get them that distance. I’m proud of the team we had but we weren’t the better team tonight.”
Laban Barker drained 15 points for the Spartans and Eli Sickafuse was next with 11.
“We have to continue to get better everyday,” Corey said. “Weeks ago, I told our team after watching a bunch of film on all of our section opponents, ‘There’s not an easy win in our section.’ It’s just a continued grind to just keep getting better...physically we knew it was going to be a hard fought game. Laurel plays very aggressive, they’re a tough-nosed team.
“So to get out of here with a road win, it was a decent performance by us.”
