Sophomore, freshman pitch, hit, Laurel softball team to big week

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Frank Duddy has a dilemma, but it certainly is a good one to have for the Laurel High softball coach.
He has three pitchers — Grace Kissick, Addie Deal and Autumn Boyd — who all are equally capable in the circle, as well as at the plate.
Two of those pitchers — Kissick and Deal — had a banner week last week and have been named Lawrence County’s co-athletes of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
Kissick had three hits and three RBIs for Laurel in an 11-1 win over Riverside. She also tossed a complete game (six innings) to earn the win, allowing two hits, one unearned run with four walks and 13 strikeouts; three hits and four RBIs in a 22-0 win over New Brighton; finishing it off with a perfect game in a 15-0 win over Freedom. She struck out nine, while adding two hits and two RBIs.
Deal smacked two hits and had four RBIs for Laurel in the win over Riverside and threw a perfect game in the victory over New Brighton when she struck out four. In addition, she had two hits, homered and drove in three runs in the Freedom decision.
“Grace is a sophomore who didn’t get to play last year because the spring season was canceled due to the pandemic and Addie is just a freshman,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “We weren’t sure what to expect from Addie in her first varsity start (against New Brighton) but she came out throwing hard and hitting her spots. And both girls are tearing the cover off the ball at the plate.
“We’re so used to getting it done with one pitcher, but now we have three fantastic ones. It’s definitely a nice problem to have.”
Kissick, a daughter of Erika and Reed Kissick, is hitting .722 on the year, while Deal, a daughter of Jen and Ryan Deal, is batting .529 for the season.
Duddy became familiar with Kissick and Deal through the Silver Creek travel ball, with which he also is involved.
Laurel won WPIAL softball championships in both 2018 and 2019 and while Duddy sees great things ahead for this team, he says there is nothing to get excited about just yet.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “There is a lot of talent in our section.”
