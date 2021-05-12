Two Lawrence County softball teams clinched section championships on Tuesday.
Laurel nailed down the WPIAL Section 4-2A title with a 17-5 five-inning rout at Riverside, while Union clinched at least a share of the Section 1-1A crown with a 10-4 decision over Bishop Canevin.
The Lady Spartans are now 11-1 in the section, 13-1 overall. The Lady Panthers slipped to 6-5, 7-5.
Starting pitcher Grace Kissick picked up the win for Laurel. She went three innings, giving up five earned runs, five hits and five walks while striking out five.
Autumn Boyd came on for the last two innings. She surrendered no runs, one hit, and no walks while fanning five.
Boyd was 4 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the winners’ 14-hit attack. Frankie Duddy was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Georgia Jellyman 3 for 3 with five RBIs, Addie Deal 2 for 4 with one RBI. Kissick had four RBIs.
The Lady Spartans scored three in the first, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Riverside scored four in the first and one in the second.
This is Laurel’s second section title in three years under coach Frank Duddy. In 2019, the Lady Spartans shared the crown with Neshannock.
“It’s absolutely gratifying to be able to call ourselves section champions,” Duddy said. “We’re playing pretty well this year and excited for the playoffs.
“We don’t care who we play, whoever they give us is good with us.”
Union 10, Bishop Canevin 4
The Lady Scots secured at least a share of the Section 1-1A championship with a league road victory over Bishop Canevin.
Union (9-1, 10-6) shares first place with South Side Beaver (5-1, 7-3). The Lady Rams have four games left to play in section action. If South Side Beaver is able to play those games and loses at least one, the Lady Scots will win the championship outright.
Halaena Blakley went the distance to secure the win. Blakley gave up seven hits and four runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Skylar Fisher paced Union with three hits, including a triple. Emily Siddall added two hits for the victors and Allison Ross recorded an inside-the-park home run.
Union scored five runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Bishop Canevin collected a run in the first, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Blackhawk 9, New Castle 8
The Lady ‘Canes’ comeback fell short in the top of the seventh in dropping a Section 3-4A road matchup to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (2-8, 3-10) scored three runs in the seventh inning and had runners at first and second with two outs. Jonalyn Wharry grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“We never stopped fighting back,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “We scratched for every hit and we went down fighting.”
New Castle collected 16 total hits.
Juliana Evans had two hits, including a solo homer in the first inning. She finished with three RBIs.
Wharry and Rachel Zona had three hits each for the Lady ‘Canes. Raequelle Young, Gia Runyon and Gabe Perrotta posted two hits apiece for New Castle.
Morgan Piatt (0-4) started and suffered the loss. Piatt tossed four innings, surrendering six hits and nine runs — four earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
Zona worked the last two innings for the Lady ‘Canes. She gave up two hits, with a walk and a strikeout.
New Castle scored one run in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Blackhawk (6-5, 7-6) notched two tallies in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Wilmington 11, West Middlesex 3
The Lady Greyhounds slugged 13 hits en route to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home triumph over the Ms. Reds.
Faith Jones, Remi Koi, Ella Krarup and McKenna Bucker recorded two hits each for Wilmington (10-1, 10-1). Koi hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Paije Peterson posted a two-run homer in the first inning. Peterson finished with three RBIs.
Taylor Dlugozima had a triple for the victors.
“We knew we had to come in and take care of business,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “We started slow, but we finished strong.”
Jadyn Flick (2-1) went the distance to pick up the victory. Flick surrendered six hits and three runs — two earned — with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
West Middlesex tallied a marker in the first and two in the second.
