Reese Walker scored two goals to lift Wilmington to a 2-0 District 10, nonregion home win over Greenville.
The Lady Greyhounds (2-0) led 1-0 at the half.
Ava Krepp assisted on both goals.
Goalkeeper Leah Gerstnecker preserved the shutout with four saves.
Boys soccer
Mohawk 2, Sewickley Academy 2
Dylan Lloyd scored twice, but Mohawk still had to settle for a 2-2 double-overtime tie against host Sewickley Academy in Section 1-1A action.
Dylan Kerr had 12 saves in goal. The Warriors are 0-0-1 in the section, 0-1-1 overall.
