The Wilmington High girls soccer team lit up the scoreboard Saturday.
Lindsey Martineau and Analise Hendrickson scored three goals each to lift the Lady Greyhounds to a 16-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Sharpsville.
The Lady Greyhounds (1-1 overall) led 9-0 at the half.
Sarah Thomas added two goals for Wilmington. Ashley Wignall, Ava Krepp, Reese Walker, Emma Hill, Alexis Lambert, Sabrina Devite, Analee Gardner, and Camryn Kollar also scored for the Lady Greyhounds.
Walker assisted on three goals for Wilmington, while Emily Arblaster and Gardner garnered two apiece. Wignall, Sarah Thomas, Maria Mitchell, and Lambert tallied one assist each.
Leah Gerstnecker was the winning goalkeeper, but she didn’t face a shot.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds captured one match in dropping a 4-1 District 10, Region 2-2A road setback to Hickory.
The doubles team of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1) picked up the lone win for Wilmington (5-2 region, 5-2 overall).
Following are the results:
HICKORY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Daphne Dorowicz (H) def. Grace Hendrickson 6-0, 6-3.
2. Isabelle Frankalis (H) Mary Matyasovsky 7-5, 6-4.
3. Nicolle Leonard (H) def. Taylor Dlugozima 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Abbie Bender/Ava Spielvogle 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
2. Amily Spielvogle/Hannah Beighley (H) def. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd 6-1, 6-1.
Wilmington 5-2, 5-2.
