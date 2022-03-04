PITTSBURGH — New Castle was in position to win gold Friday night.
This time, though, the Red Hurricane failed to convert and settled for silver in a 60-58 double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A championship at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
Laurel Highlands junior standout Rodney Gallagher’s two free throws with .3 seconds left in the second overtime were the difference.
“It’s great. It doesn’t get any better than this. We knew they were a great team, but we knew we’d have a great game coming in,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher drove to the hoop in the final seconds. He drew the whistle as he put up a shot against New Castle’s Michael Wells just before the final horn sounded.
“I put myself in the best position to stop Rodney,” Wells said. “I thought I guarded him good, but what happened, happened. He knocked down the free throws and they won.”
“I knew I had to take Mike Wells to the rack and I got contact and they called it,” said Gallagher, who scored a game-high 26 points. “He pushed me. I couldn’t see the hoop. I didn’t know they’d call it, but, hey, it happens.”
The call in that situation drew a shocked reaction from New Castle’s bench.
“I don’t have words for it. (The official is) human. I get it. You don’t make that call,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It’s a double-overtime game with a 24-0 team and a 23-1 team playing their hearts out. Let’s go play another four minutes and let the kids figure it out. It’s disappointing because, at the end of the day, I have to go into the locker room and face these kids.
“This is the reality of what we teach every day about the things that we can’t control. We worry about what we control. I am disappointed,” he continued. “Look, I don’t want to take anything away from Laurel Highlands. Those guys made outstanding plays and big plays throughout the course of the game. They are WPIAL champions and they deserve to be and we give them credit for that. I certainly don’t want to minimize their accomplishment because they were outstanding tonight and so were we.”
New Castle (23-2) could have avoided the overtime drama. It had two chances for the go-ahead bucket at the end of regulation. After a late Laurel Highlands miss, Wells had a shot redirected out of bounds with 4.5 seconds remaining. The ’Canes had a chance under the hoop off the inbounds, but the pass was smothered for a loose ball and the game went to overtime after a long Mustangs desperation attempt at the buzzer.
“We definitely had opportunities. We had the ball in situations where they made good plays,” Blundo said. “Baseline, out of bounds with 4.5 seconds left, I thought we executed well and had it right where we wanted it, but quick hands and long arms, they were kind of able to knock it away. Give credit to them, they did a lot right.”
The ’Canes trailed for most of the first overtime. However, Isaiah Boice gave the team life when his turnaround 3-pointer found the bottom of the net to tie the game at 52-all with 3.7 seconds left in the first extra stanza.
The first four quarters were tough for both teams, too. While the Mustangs (25-0) used their distinct size advantage to control the paint on both ends of the floor, New Castle stayed with the squad. Laurel Highlands posted a 16-14 lead after the first and a 28-27 halftime edge.
The lead changed six times in the third quarter, but the Mustangs emerged with a 43-40 edge.
In the fourth stanza, both teams buckled down. New Castle seized the momentum when Jonathan Anderson’s putback gave the squad a 44-43 lead with 5:51 remaining. After a Laurel Highlands free throw, Anderson buried a trey for a 47-44 advantage with 5:03 to go. On the Mustangs’ next possession, Wells took a charge. However, New Castle failed to convert.
Methodically, Laurel Highlands tied the game at 47-all on a free throw and a putback with 3:34 remaining. That was all the scoring in regulation. Gallagher missed a pair of shots, while Wells, who paced New Castle with 23 points, clanged two free throws down the stretch.
It’s New Castle’s first district title game loss in Blundo’s 12 years. The ’Canes have won seven of the under his guidance and own 14 overall, the most of any WPIAL boys basketball program.
Both teams advance to Tuesday’s PIAA playoffs. New Castle draws the District 3 No. 8 seed, while Laurel Highlands takes on the D-3 No. 9 seed.
“I want to regroup right now. The turnaround is quick,” Blundo said. “The bounce back is going to fall on their shoulders and my ability to get them ready to play Tuesday because we have another tournament to play. I don’t want to be done coaching these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.