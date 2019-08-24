PITTSBURGH — It certainly wasn’t the start to the season that Neshannock High was looking for last night at Avonworth.
The Antelopes raced out to a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the game and took a 21-0 lead at the half.
But the Lancers rallied in the second half and made things interesting before dropping a 21-7 verdict in WPIAL Class 2A non-conference football action at Lenzner Field.
“We came out a little shaky defensively,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “It was just little things. We made a couple of mistakes where they broke some long ones. Then, we settled down, they listened to the adjustments and corrections we made, and they just loosened up and played football.”
The Lancers’ defense, which struggled in the first half, got the offense going in the second half as Mike Bonner picked off a Park Penrod pass at the Avonworth 38-yard line.
“I’m extremely proud of Mike Bonner tonight,” Mozzocio said. “He played great defense for us. He was focused. This was the best game he’s played in his career. When he got that interception, it definitely turned the tide. We had a chance to win this football game after that.”
Five plays later, Neshannock found the end zone for the first time in 2019, as Braden Gennock scored on a 9-yard run. Tristan Tuck tacked on the extra point, and the Lancers closed to within 21-7 with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter.
The defense again set the offense up early in the fourth quarter as Nico Nuzzo recovered a fumble at the Avonworth 45.
Neshannock drove to the 2-yard line, but was stopped for a 6-yard loss on fourth down with 2:19 remaining in the game to end the threat.
“They kept their poise,” Mozzocio said of his team. “Avonworth is a veteran team. They’re the No. 2 ranked team in the WPIAL. They threw a lot of looks at us and made us work and think a lot. But, I thought we kept our poise. I thought in the second half we were more physical and got the best of them.”
In the first half, it was Avonworth that controlled the game.
The ‘Lopes took the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards in just five plays. That drive was capped when Jax Miller scored from 4 yards out. Miller led all rushers on the evening with 193 yards on 15 carries.
After forcing Neshannock to punt on its first possession, Avonworth found the scoreboard again, as Kyros Thorpe caught a screen pass from Penrod and raced 61 yards for the touchdown to give the ‘Lopes a 14-0 lead at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter.
Penrod completed 20 of 32 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Thorpe was his favorite target, hauling in four passes for 109 yards.
Penrod threw his second TD pass with 2 seconds remaining before the half as he hooked up with Gus Newhouse on a 9-yard score.
The Lancers will open WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference play Friday when they host Riverside.
“Our kids played their tails off, and I’m proud of them for that,” Mozzocio said. “We’ve got to focus. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching this week, and that starts with me. Again, like I told the kids, this was a football game and we’re not happy we lost, but at the end of the day it’s still an exhibition game. We’ve got a big conference game next week against Riverside.”
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour was not available following the game.
