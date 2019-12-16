SLIPPERY ROCK (AP) — Nate Gunn ran for three touchdowns and Ryan Schlichte and JD Ekowa each threw for one and Minnesota State demolished Slippery Rock 58-15 in a Division II semifinal game on Saturday.
Minnesota (14-0) advances to the championship to play West Florida.
Gunn scored from 5 yards out, and the two-point conversion put the Mavericks up 8-0. Roland Rivers responded and thew a 19-yard touchdown pass to Henry Litwin, and The Rock’s two-point conversion tied it.
From there it was all Minnesota State.
Wilmington High graduates Cam Marett (wide receiver) and Colton Richards (tight end) compete for Slippery Rock, while Shenango graduate Dom Razzano is the team’s defensive coordinator.
Gunn scored from 12 yards with 3:36 left to play in the first quarter. Early in the second, Ekowa threw a 27-yard TD pass to Shane Zylstra for 23-8 lead. And with 1:59 left before halftime, Justin Arnold’s 20-yard run made it 30-8.
The Mavericks outgained Slippery Rock 463-310 in total offense despite running 35 fewer plays. Slippery Rock converted just 4 of 19 third-down attempts.
Gunn had 54 yards on 15 carries, and Kaleb Sleezer had 79 yards rushing on three carries and a touchdown. His scoring run of 75 yards with 1:26 left in the third made it 51-15.
Rivers threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 yards. Litwin had 149 receiving yards on 11 catches and a pair of scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.