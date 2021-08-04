Slippery Rock picked to win PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN – The Slippery Rock University football team was picked to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division when the league announced its annual preseason coaches poll Wednesday.
The Rock received four of the available seven first place votes in the Western Division (coaches cannot vote for their own team) to be picked atop the division for the second straight season after also appearing atop the 2019 preseason poll. Despite winning six of the last nine division titles and being the top program in the PSAC over the last decade, this marks just the third time since 1999 that SRU was picked to win the PSAC West in the preseason poll.
"Preseason recognition is nice, but we know it doesn't mean anything in the long run," head coach Shawn Lutz said. "We have been ranked as high as No. 3 in the some of the preseason national polls that have been announced. Our guys know those rankings are based on 2019 and don't really have any impact on how this season will go. We have a really tough first week opponent and expect the PSAC West to be a real fight again this year. We have big goals and can't wait to get to work this weekend. It's been a really long time since we got to prepare for a football season and our guys are excited."
Indiana (Pa.) was picked second in the PSAC West with three first-place votes. Cal U was picked third with the remaining first place vote. Mercyhurst and Edinboro rounded out the top five, followed by Seton Hill, Gannon and Clarion.
Shepherd was picked to win the PSAC East with six first place votes. West Chester was picked second with one first place vote and Kutztown picked up one first place vote to rank third. Bloomsburg and Shippensburg rounded out the top five and East Stroudsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven capped the Eastern Division poll.
Slippery Rock is set to open the 2021 season on the road at Wayne State University at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 in Detroit. The Rock will officially report to campus Sunday to begin preseason camp.
