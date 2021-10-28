CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Mohawk High girls cross country team gave it quite a run at a repeat Thursday.
The Lady Warriors took second place in the team standings at the WPIAL Class 1A Cross Country Championship meet with 101 points. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart captured the team title with 79 points.
The event was held at California University of Pennsylvania’s Roadman Park.
A total of 16 Lawrence County runners — seven of which will represent the Mohawk girls team — advanced to the PIAA Cross Country Championship meet. The state title event is set for Nov. 6 on the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.
Mohawk’s girls team was made up of Evelyn McClain (11th, 22:09.9), Natalie Lape (21st, 22:54.6), Lillian McClain (22nd, 22:56.0), Aricka Young (23rd, 23:07.6), Ellie Whippo (24th, 23:09.1), Katelyn Stivers (31st, 23:31.9) and Sidney Andrews (61st, 25:38.9) took home second place in the team standings. The Lady Warriors also qualified for the team category in the PIAA Championships.
“We did not run well as a team and we haven’t healed well enough from our previous injuries to fare well in a competitive meet like this,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “OLSH ran well and had a solid performance.”
Mohawk, which finished 10-0 in the WPIAL Section 1-1A standings, was awarded a plaque for claiming the section title.
Kaleb Lloyd (19:04.8) finished 32nd for Mohawk’s boys team and was able to qualify for the PIAA race.
Shenango gains several qualifiers
The Lady Wildcats’ Morgan Pisula took 32nd in 23:16.3 to advance in the Class 1A event.
On the boys side, Shenango’s Tommy Presnar (15th, 18:34.3) and Connor Jeffcoat (28th, 18:57.0) also qualified for the PIAA meet.
Ellwood boys earn section Award
The Wolverines acquired two spots in the state meet, as Colten Crizer (30th, 19:01.6) and Joel Brooks (36th 19:12.2) will compete in Hershey.
The Ellwood Boys (10-0) team also was given a plaque for being winning the Section 1-1A championship.
Laurel and Neshannock runners qualify
Alyssa Sherman (21:50.1) placed 11th in the Class 1A race for the Lady Spartans.
Neshannock’s Brendan Burns took 17th in 18:36.0 to move on.
New Castle’s Bradley moves on
Lucas Bradley (10th, 17:56.6) locked up a spot in Hershey with his strong performance in the Class 2A race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.