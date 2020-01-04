Hounds

Lawrence County football players earned six first-team all-state honors by the Pennsylvania Football News on Friday.

Eight county players made the cut for PFN’s Coaches Select all-state team across Class 1A and 2A, led by a quartet of Wilmington players.

Representing the Greyhounds on the Class 2A first team were offensive guard Weston Phanco, linebacker Darren Miller and safety Caelan Bender. All three are juniors.

Junior McConahy, a senior, was tabbed to the second team. Bender and McConahy were also named all-state last week by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.

Neshannock placed two players on the Class 2A team, led by offensive tackle Joey Antuono, a first-team choice. Teammate Spencer Perry was a second-team selection at defensive end. Both players are juniors.

In Class 1A, Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Union’s Aaron Gunn earned first-team honors at offensive guard and tackle, respectively. The linemen duo, both juniors receiving Division-I scholarship interest, each were named to the all-state first team by the Pennsylvania Football Writers last week.

