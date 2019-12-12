STATE COLLEGE — Six Penn State players were honored with selections to the Associated Press All-Big Ten team on Wednesday.
Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons headlined the group as a first-team honoree. Parsons last week was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.
Parsons led the Nittany Lions with 95 tackles, including 11 for a loss. He added three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble to his season’s list of accomplishments.
Iowa’s 5-foot-10, 210-pound Geno Stone, a New Castle native, was a second-team selection at safety. Stone was selected earlier this month to the Big Ten's all-second team by conference coaches.
Senior offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth, junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and senior defensive tackle Robert Windsor were designated second-team selections at their respective positions.
Gonzalez, a captain, has appeared in more than 45 career games at Penn State. Freiermuth recorded 41 receptions for 468 yards and seven touchdowns through 12 games this season.
Defensively, Gross-Matos tallied 39 tackles and 8.5 sacks throughout the regular season. He recently announced he will forgo his senior season and enter the upcoming NFL draft. He will play in Penn State’s Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl against Memphis.
Windsor registered 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 contests.
Wide receiver and return specialists KJ Hamler earned recognition as a second-team member on offense and as an all-purpose player.
Hamler’s 858 yards receiving and eight touchdowns are a team-high.
He also added 489 kick return yards and 157 punt return yards.
