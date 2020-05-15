Six local high school seniors awarded Gabriel scholarships

The David Gabriel scholarship committee awarded six scholarships totaling $30,000 to six students from Lawrence County.
Gabriel, who died on May 28, 2019, was a graduate of New Castle High School and Slippery Rock University.
Each scholarship awardee received $5,000. The awardees were chosen based upon their academic excellence, leadership qualities, willingness to help those in need and ethical standards that mirrored that of Gabriel.
The six awardees include:
•Nicoletta Donofrio is a daughter of Tina Donofrio. Donofrio, a student at New Castle High, was a member of the National Honor Society, Candy ‘Canes and the cast of the high school musical. Donofrio placed first in the PA Junior Academy of Science and Forensics competition. She is in the Top 10 percent of her class, was the third runner-up in the Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program and was the school’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. She volunteers for Special Olympics, Glam for Gabby, Backpack Food Program and the Par for the Cure. Donofrio will attend Slippery Rock University and major in education.
•Kennedy Gabriel is a daughter of Angelic Manifrang and Jim Gabriel. Gabriel, a student at New Castle High, was a first-place winner at the Junior Academy of Science and was a finalist in the Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the cast in four high school musicals, a varsity cheerleader and a member of the high school choir and competitive cheer team. Gabriel volunteered in Paint the Town Pink, Glam for Gabby and Breakfast with Santa. She will attend Kent State University majoring in political science with aspirations to attend law school.
•Rachael Gennock is a daughter of Sherrie Gennock. Gennock, a student at New Castle High, is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the student council and co-captain of the Candy ‘Canes. She placed first in the PA Junior Academy of Science competition. She also was a finalist in the Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program. She has volunteered for Paint the Town Pink, Glam for Gabby and Breakfast with Santa.
•Aiden Heichel is a son of Brian Heichel and Alicia Cook. Heichel is a member of the National Honor Society at New Castle as well as a captain of the varsity baseball team. He serves on the student council and the Penn State Talent Search Program. He has volunteered with the Community Service Award-Challenge Program, Global Youth Service Day and at RCI Company. He will attend Kent State University and major in architecture.
•Raquel Rivera is a daughter of Michael and Sandy Rivera. She was a member of the National Honor Society at New Castle. Rivera also was a varsity cheerleader and a member of the varsity basketball team and girls volleyball team. She was selected the Chaffin Luhana Scholar Athlete of the Week and also selected to participate in the 2020 Roundball Classic. She has volunteered for the community blood drive, Lawrence County clean-up days, elementary reading tutor, Lawrence County Empty Bowls program and Paint the Town Pink. She will attend Slippery Rock University in the fall.
•Te’Asia Stewart is a daughter of Kiley Searcy. Stewart was a member of the National Honor Society at New Castle. She also served on student council as treasurer and as president of the 2020 senior class. She was a member of the varsity basketball, volleyball and softball teams. She has volunteered as a peer leadership advisor, at church and for the Bread Basket Program. She will attend Youngstown State University in the fall.
