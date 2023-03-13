Sixteen teams.
That’s all that remains in each of the six classifications of the boys and girls basketball playoffs. Lawrence County still has six teams remaining — three boys and three girls.
Three games are scheduled over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. Union High is the lone school with both the boys and girls teams still competing.
UNION VS. CAMERON COUNTY, 7 P.M.
TUESDAY AT BROOKVILLE
(PIAA CLASS 1A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Scotties (23-3), seeded second out of the WPIAL, moved on with a 65-45 win over Kennedy Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Red Raiders (18-8) advanced with a 50-28 decision over Portage. Cameron County is the fourth-place squad out of District 9. Josh Smith scored 15 points for the Red Raiders in the easy win.
Matthew Stanley averages 17.6 points a contest, recording 449 markers in 26 matchups. Lucas Stanley contributes 10.2 tallies a matchup — 267 points. Peyton Lombardo is next at 10 points a contest — 262 total tallies.
Union breezed to a 49-28 win over Bishop Carroll last year in the second round of the state playoffs.
The winner will square off against the survivor of the Carlynton-Elk County Catholic clash on Friday in the quarterfinals on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
LAUREL VS. RIVER VALLEY, 7 P.M. TUESDAY AT ARMSTRONG (PIAA CLASS 3A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Spartans (24-3) rolled to a 57-31 decision over Sharpsville in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. Laurel is the second-seeded squad out of the WPIAL in Class 3A.
The Lady Panthers (26-2) reached the Sweet 16 with a 60-52 win over York Catholic.
Laurel’s Regan Atkins scored 23 points in the team’s first-round state playoff win. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer in the victory.
The Lady Spartans were ousted in the second round of the state playoffs last year by Forest Hills, 65-46.
Next up for the winner is a matchup with the victor of the Shady Side Academy-Mercyhurst Prep contest on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO VS. LAKEVIEW, 7:30 P.M.
TUESDAY AT WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
(PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Wildcats (23-4), the top seed out of the WPIAL, held off a pesky Marion Center team in the opening round, 50-43. Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango in that game with 21 points, Janie Natale netted 15 and Kylee Rubin was next with 14.
The Lady Sailors advanced with a 47-40 verdict over Moniteau. Kelsey Seddon scored five of her game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead Lakeview to the victory.
Shenango won its second-round state playoff game last year against Seton-La Salle, 59-53. That win set up a fourth meeting with Neshannock, which the Lady Wildcats lost. The Lady Lancers moved up to Class 3A this year and were ousted in the first round of the state playoffs.
The winner will battle the survivor of the Maplewood-Greensburg Central Catholic confrontation on Friday in the quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.
NEW CASTLE VS. DOWNINGTOWN WEST, 5:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT BALD EAGLE (PIAA CLASS 6A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Red Hurricane (23-3), which is the second-seed out of the WPIAL, held on for a hard-fought 60-50 decision over Erie in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Whippets (20-7), defeated Waynesboro in the first round, 64-60. Senior guard Dylan Blair scored 32 points with six assists and four rebounds for Downingtown West. It also marked the first state playoff victory for the Whippets.
Jonathan Anderson paces the ‘Canes in scoring at 17.5 points a game (455 total points) and Isaiah Boice follows at 16.6 points a contest (316 total points).
New Castle cruised past Central Mountain last season in the second round of the state playoffs in Class 5A, 85-33. The ‘Canes climbed in classification after realignment.
The survivor goes on to meet the winner of the Reading-Upper Darby tilt on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
UNION VS. ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC, 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT PENNWEST CLARION (PIAA CLASS 1A GIRLS PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Scots (19-6) cruised to a 47-9 victory over Clarion in the first round of the state playoffs. Union is the top seed out of the WPIAL.
Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union with 22 points and Kelly Cleaver was next with 13 in the easy win over Clarion. Cleaver contributed eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals, while Fruehstorfer handed out three assists.
The Lady Crusaders (24-4) advanced with a 50-27 triumph over Northern Bedford. Sami Straub scored 14 points for Elk County Catholic in the win.
The Lady Scots defeated Elk County Catholic last year in the second round of the state playoffs, 38-35.
The winner moves on to battle the victor of the DuBois Central Catholic-Williamsburg matchup on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. If Union wins and meets DuBois Central Catholic, which is the third-place representative out of District 9, it would mark three-straight games against a District 9 squad — Clarion, Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic.
NESHANNOCK VS. BROOKVILLE, 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT PENNWEST CLARION (PIAA CLASS 3A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The Lancers (19-7) rallied for a 61-59 road win over Oil City in the first round of the state playoffs. Neshannock trailed 44-29 late in the third quarter.
The Raiders (23-2) edged Seton-La Salle 46-43 in the first round. Clayton Cook hit a long 3-pointer at the final horn to lift Brookville to the win.
Cook, a 6-foot-4 center, paces the Raiders in scoring (14.4 points) and rebounds (9.2) a game.
Jack Glies guides the Lancers in scoring at 16.9 points a game, 440 total markers.
Neshannock played Brookville on March 7, 2020 and dropped a 49-34 decision in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
The winner moves on to square off against the survivor of the Deer Lakes-Loyalsock Township contest on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
