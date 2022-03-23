Some teammates form a bond after playing together for so long.
When it comes to the Neshannock High girls basketball team — blood is thicker than water.
Neleh Nogay, a senior, and sister Aaralyn Nogay, a junior, have been playing on the court together as long as they can remember.
Friday marks the second year in a row the two sisters will compete alongside each other in the PIAA Class 2A championship game against Southern Columbia (29-1) at Hershey.
“Last year, we didn’t really process that we were going into states just because of the COVID year and the short amount of games to get there,” Neleh Nogay said. “This year, it feels like the real deal so I think we’re all ready to finally play the game and try to win a state championship.”
The eldest Nogay broke 1,000 career points this season and averages 12.4 points a game.
The Nogay sisters try to be each other’s motivator on and off the court.
“We take turns pumping each other up when we need it,” Neleh Nogay said. “I’m usually there to help her get her head out of the gutter.”
“But sometimes, I’m the positive one. I think it’s really comforting, especially having someone right there,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “I know she’s honest with me.”
The sisters are starters for the Lady Lancers (28-2) and hold the title of first ever back-to-back WPIAL 2A champions for Neshannock.
“It just feels at home with her on the court because we kind of are able to read each other’s minds in a way with some plays,” Neleh Nogay said. “She cuts and I’m like, ‘Oh, there you are,’ and I’m just able to find her.”
“It’s really comforting to know I have somebody on the court,” Aaralyn Nogay said.
Neleh’s last basketball game with her sister will be at the GIANT Center. She will be graduating and has committed to playing softball at Fordham University.
“It’s been tough knowing that these are my last practices and this is going to be my very last game of basketball,” Neleh Nogay said. “I think it’s even more tough on her (Aaralyn) because we’re just always together so me leaving is going to be very rough.”
Aaralyn commented that she would like to have her sisters ability of ball handling. Neleh said she would like to have her sisters key shots that she’s able to make in a game.
The youngest Nogay has made 34 3-pointers this season.
The younger Nogay also plays softball, track and volleyball for Neshannock and is currently undecided on a college.
Both sisters commented on Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski.
“Coach G. has been my main supporter and motivator since I was little,” Neleh Nogay said. “I’ve always been coached by her; I’ve always practiced with her. She’s been the key figure in my basketball career and I wouldn’t be as good as I am today without her help and her pushing me to get better everyday.”
“She’s definitely one of the main reason I keep playing,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “She pushes me to be the best I can so I can start with Neleh and be on the court while she’s here. It’s been really nice having somebody to fall back on because we’re pretty close with coach G. So, it’s nice.”
The last name Nogay is not just synonymous with the Lady Lancers. The Union High girls basketball coach, Rob Nogay, is the uncle of the two sisters.
“He’s so excited for us,” Neleh Nogay said. “Him and my cousin Addi (Nogay), she’s on the (Union) basketball team, they both support us and she texts us every time before a game. It’s such a supportive family.”
Win or lose, the memories that will be made for these sisters on Friday in the championship game will last a lifetime.
“We’re going to leave it all on the court,” Neleh Nogay said. “That’s all you can do.”
