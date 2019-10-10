Several members of the New Castle Community YMCA swim team are nationally ranked for the 2018-19 season.
Top 10 swimmers are recognized in the following single age groups 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. TOP 16 relays are recognized in the following age groups 11-12, 13-14, 15-18 and 15-21. Conner McBeth placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle event in the men age 16 group with a time of 0:46.13.
Luke Lamb placed 10th in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:04.80 and ninth in the 50-yard backstroke event with a time of 0:30.11 both in the men age 11 group. Zachary Bell placed 1st in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 0:47.39. He also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:43.42. Bell again place 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 0:22.38 and fourth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:03.64 all in the men age 19 group.
Liam McGann, Zachary Bell, Conner McBeth and Bain McGann placed 10th in the 200-yard medley relay in the men Age 15-21 group. Recognition for each of these events is based on the following statistics: 126 short course championship/invitational meets were included, along with 47 long course championship/invitationals. A total of 526 total teams were included with 25,500 total swimmers and 215,000 times.
“I am so proud of these young men and all the hard work they put in,” head coach Anita Murphy said. “Most of all they are proud to be part of the New Castle Community YMCA. The Y is the starting point for many youth to learn about becoming and staying active, and developing healthy habits they will carry with them throughout their lives. The benefits are far greater than just physical health. When kids play sports or learn to swim, they can build confidence, discover their personal best, have fun and be a part of a team.”
The Silver Sharks are a competitive swim team program where participants practice on a weekly basis in preparation for swim meets throughout the year.
Swimmers are encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle and live by the YMCA core values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility as representatives of the swim team and the New Castle Community YMCA.
For more information about joining the team, contact Murphy at amurphy@ncmyca.org or call (724) 658-7466, ext. 31.
