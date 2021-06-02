The Wilmington High boys and girls track and field teams nearly needed to rent a moving van to get their haul from Shippensburg home over the weekend.
The Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds brought home 17 medals of varying metal from Friday's PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal and the school's girls 1600 relay team each won gold medals.
For their efforts, Vass-Gal and the 1600 relay share athlete of the week honors as selected by the New Castle News sports staff.
Vass-Gal, the top seed in the shot put, won his event with a throw of 62-61/4 after finishing in second place as a sophomore in 2019. The Youngstown State-bound senior came up short in his goal of resetting the state record of 64-103/4, but won a silver medal in the discus as a consolation prize.
The Lady Greyhounds 1600 relay team of Bekka Book, Lizzie Miles, Lindsey Martineau and Grace Mason won its race with a time of 4:01.95. It was the first track gold ever for a Wilmington team known for its prowess in boys and girls field events.
The top-seeded Vass-Gal actually rallied from his fifth-place standing in the discus following the preliminary round.
“I can’t even fathom winning 17 medals, but that’s how many we won,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said of his team's medals, including all relays. “Just about everyone we brought either won a medal, set a school record or ran a personal best. It was just a great day.
"There were a lot of compliments in school today," he added. "A lot of people watched it on TV. I wouldn't have believed it had someone told me we were going to win all those. Sure, there is always a chance of improving your seed, but you can get bumped out pretty easily, too.
McFarland, who is in his 44th year of coaching, said he has no plans to step aside.
"I take one year at a time," he said. "We've been very blessed to have so many great athletes, kids who have done well in other sports as well.
"I told the kids — and fully meant it — that this was probably the nicest group of athletes we've had. They don't always show a lot of emotion, they just go out and take care of business.
"And now, of course, they can celebrate."
The boys and girls will lose many seniors to graduation.
"These are a lot of our big point-getters," McFarland said. "But what a great group we have coming back with the underclassmen."
