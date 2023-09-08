One of the area’s biggest outdoor sporting celebrations is just around the corner.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is set for Sept. 23, and people may commemorate it in style at the Northwest Sporting Clays Fun Shoot at the Castlewood Rod & Gun Club.
The annual event is hosted by the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservatists. The PFSC’s mission is to protect and conserve Pennsylvania’s natural resources, outdoor heritage and Second Amendment rights and this event is the largest fundraiser for the Northwest Division.
“This is the first year we have set up this shoot on National Hunting and Fishing Day. Previously, we held it in middle of summer,” said Catherine Elser, PFSC’s Marketing and Outreach Director. “Having it in the middle of summer, you run into vacations and, sometimes, extremely warm temperatures, which can make it challenging being out on the field course, spending half the day shooting in the sun. Plus, people may be away on vacation in the summer.
“We’re hoping, with the change of date and focusing on doing it in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day, that it would help the attendance.”
Club membership to Castlewood and PFSC is not required, but membership applications will be available. The event starts at 8 a.m. with shooting activities beginning at 9. There are two options for the shoots — a traditional field course with 100 targets, plus a woods course, which includes five-stand sporting clays, 50 targets each (100 total).
While the event is free to attend, each shooting course costs $60 apiece. Lunch is included for registered shooters. Others may purchase lunch for $10.
“The woods course is a nice option if you’re bringing a child along because it’s in the shade,” Elser said. “That gives families more options.”
If you’re not participating in either shooting course, a variety of vendors will be present at the event. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be on hand to discuss upcoming seasons. The Laurel High School Conservation Club will be there as well.
Some vendors include Campco, Journey on the Fly Guide Service, Sam’s Flies and Honest Amish. The Lawrence County Conservation District will be at the event and offer children’s activities.
“One thing we wanted to do for this event was to let people who don’t shoot know that they can still come and there are other things there for them, like different kinds of vendors and demonstrations,” Elser said. “We are really hoping it’d get whole families involved.”
Interested shooters may preregister at the PFSC.org website or at the door on the day of the event.
