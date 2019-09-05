Abigail Shoaff came through in the clutch for the Mohawk High girls soccer team Wednesday.
Shoaff scored 8 minutes into the second overtime in the Lady Warriors’ 2-1 WPIAL Section 3-1A victory over visiting South Side Beaver.
Mikayla Cory scored the first goal in the first half off an assist from Natalie Quear.
Goalkeeper Alexa Nulph had 15 saves for the winners.
The Lady Warriors are now 1-0 in the section and 2-0-1 overall under first-year head coach Courtney Bauder.
Golf
Ellwood City 217, Laurel 218
The Wolverines squeezed out a win in a tight Section 5-2A match over the front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
The Spartans are now 2-4 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Milo Sesti paced the Wolverines with a 4-over-par 40, followed by Tyler Richards and Joey Hudson with 45s, Ryan Hampton with a 47 and Zach Polojac with a 50.
Tyler Upperman and Marcus Haswell shared medalist honors for Laurel with 43s, with Sam Haswell adding a 45, Nolan Ayres a 48 and Brandon Boyles carded a 49.
Riverside 210, Shenango 221
Skyler Fox and Justin Hand both fired 33s to lead the Panthers in Section 5-2A action at Sylvan Heights.
For the Wildcats, Tommy George and Brayden Cast each shot 40s, Zach Herb had a 41, Hunter Deal finished with a 47 and Vincent Sibeto carded a 53.
Riverside improved to 4-1. The ‘Cats are now 3-4 in section play and 3-4 overall.
West Allegheny 187, New Castle 219
The Red Hurricane posted its best team score of the season in the Section 5-3A loss over the back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Jake Wagner led New Castle with a 3-over-par 38, followed by Rocco Bernandino with a 42, Josh Hoerner with a 44, George Joseph with a 47 and Dom Natale with a 48.
The ‘Canes are now 2-5, both in the section and overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.