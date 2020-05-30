By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Robb Shimrack is ready to hit the ground running as new coach of the Wilmington High boys basketball team.
Problem is, right now, he can’t.
Schools are out until at least fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means Shimrack can’t even meet with his team in person as things currently stand.
“I just have to be patient,” he said. “I just know how excited I am and how grateful to be given this opportunity.
“We’re hearing that by July 1, we may be able to get out there again.”
Shimrack, a 1991 Wilmington High graduate who played football and basketball, is quite familiar with the school. He is the defensive coordinator for the district’s ultra-successful football team.
Shimrack takes over for Mike Jeckavitch, who left the boys team after 10 years to take over the girls team so he eventually could coach his two daughters, who are going to grades 7 and 5.
Jeckavitch had a career record of 117-123, including 10-14 last season.
“Mike and I are very close, so it just seemed like a natural fit to me,” he said.
Shimrack said he started his basketball coaching career about 10 years ago at the elementary level.
He then joined Jeckavitch’s staff as a varsity assistant, then JV coach, for the past three years.
When it came time to interview, the entire process had to be done online.
“I had a pretty good feeling all along, but wasn’t sure how it would work out with everyone sitting in their homes,” Shimrack said. “But I’m really glad that I went through the whole process because it was very different but also very well-done. And now I know I’m the man for the job.”
Shimrack said he doesn’t anticipate any problems with football sometimes crossing over into basketball.
“One of the reasons Mike was successful was because he embraced the football program,” he said. “You can almost see it every year when the football kids get their legs back. And I’m not worrying about crossover practices. We will practice in the morning if we need to or after football practice. There are always ways to work things out.”
Shimrack and his wife, Lindsey, a teacher in the Mohawk district, have five children who all are sports lovers.
Daughter Raleigh will be a sophomore at Eastern Michigan, son Braxton is a senior at Wilmington, daughter Kinsley a sophomore, Lochlyn going to eighth and Dax to sixth. Shimrack has worked at Jeff Miller Wall Systems for 28 years.
