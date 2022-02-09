A Mohawk High School alumna competing at Westminster College received track and field honors for the month of January.
Freshman Alexis Shiderly, a 2021 Mohawk graduate, was named Rookie of the Month by the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III South Region.
Shiderly broke what was at the time the school record in the shot put with a toss of 40-10.25 (12.45 meters) for ninth-place at the Youngstown State University Invitational. She was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Women's Rookie Athlete of the Week on January 24.
Shiderly was a state qualifier on the Lady Warriors track and field team and also played basketball and softball.
The Titans return to action Saturday as they compete in the Kent State Tune Up. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
