Shenango overcame a slow start to reach the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
The Wildcats, who had multiple new faces on the court, got off to a 2-10 start. However, a familiar face — Brody McQuiston — helped Shenango finish the season strong and earn a Section 1 playoff spot. The sophomore was named to the all-section team, along with OLSH’s Jake DiMichele and Dawson Summers, Springdale’s Logan Dexter and South Side Beaver’s Brody Almashy.
McQuiston, a guard/forward, averaged 16.0 points per game for Shenango, which finished tied for second in the section at 6-4.
“It’s a nice honor. It kind of lets you know what the other coaches feel about him,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said.
“I thought he was more aggressive this year. He looked to do a little more this year than he did as a freshman. I thought he rebounded better and averaged about 8.0 rebounds per game. He took his game away from the hoop a little bit this year. He started shooting the 3 a bit and hit some mid-ranger jumpers.”
The Wildcats reached the WPIAL tournament, but dropped a 61-54 decision at Serra Catholic and finished 8-15.
“I thought we started off a little rough because we lost a lot of good players from the year before. We told the kids to be patient and buy into the system and, eventually, we’d turn things around,” Bob McQuiston said. “They bought in and they turned things around. We played a lot of good schools, too, like Fox Chapel, Obama Academy, Mars and Neshannock. We didn’t have any easy games. Playing those teams got us ready for section play.”
WPIAL SECTION 1-2A ALL-STARS FIRST TEAM
Jake DiMichele (OLSH), Sr.; Dawson Summers (OLSH), Sr.; Brody McQuiston (Shenango), Soph.; Logan Dexter (Springdale), Sr.; Brody Almashy (South Side Beaver), Soph.
