Shenango's Maxwell qualifies for state cross country meet

WHITE OAK — Shenango High’s Christian Maxwell led the way for the Lawrence County boys cross country runners on Wednesday.
Maxwell finished eighth in 16:45 in Class 1A action in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships. The event was held at White Oak Park. Maxwell’s effort qualified him for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.
“We told them, with some of the strategy that we put into play, you’ll have to go and leave it out on the course,” Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said. “He did that. We’ve ran that course a couple of times this year. The kids were familiar with it and that’s one of the benefits he had.
“He did exactly what he said he was going to do. I couldn’t have been prouder.”
It will be Maxwell’s fourth trip to the state cross country meet.
“That goes to show you the growth he has had over the course of the four years,” Thompson said. “As a coach, I’m proud of him.”
The Wildcats placed seventh as a team with 193 points.
“I talked to them on the bus on the way home and I told them I’m proud of them. They all dropped their times,” Thompson said. “As a coach, for them to come in and run their best time, everything came together. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to coach.”
Team champions in Class 1A and Class 2A boys advance to the state meet. In addition, the top seven in Class 1A and Class 2A boys move on to the state meet.
The state championship meet will be held at Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey GIANT Center Complex on Nov. 7.
Thomas Presnar followed Maxwell’s effort, finishing 11th for Shenango in 17:10 and teammate Ethan Krouse was 42nd in 18:38. Tyler Wittmann (76th, 19:38) and Anthony Mancino (81st, 19:43) also competed for Shenango.
Ellwood City Lincoln took third in the Class 1A boys team standings with 150 points. Winchester Thurston won the team championship with 67 tallies.
Marley Schweiger placed 15th for the Wolverines in 17:22 and Nolan Curran took 17th in 17:27. Joe Cioffi (41st, 18:36), Joel Brooks (43rd, 18:42) and Nick Wise (50th, 19:04) also ran for Ellwood City.
A repeat wasn’t in the cards for New Castle in Class 2A. Last year, the Red Hurricane won the WPIAL cross country crown. Wednesday, New Castle took sixth in the Class 2A team standings with 225 points. Greensburg Salem won the team championship with 79 points.
Jonah Miller paced New Castle, finishing 13th in 16:53 and teammate Lucas Bradley was 14th in 17:06. Gavyn Hansotte (22nd, 17:21), Donte Mangieri (83rd, 18:32) and Aiden Klik (95th, 18:51) rounded out the top five runners for the ‘Canes.
Laurel placed 20th as a team in the boys standings, scoring 459 points. Justin Johns finished 60th for the Spartans in 19:14 and Andrew Daugherty took 90th in 20:08. Chris Stone was 115th in 20:45, Alex Viggiano captured 126th in 21:10 and Logan Parsons crossed the line in 128th in 21:15.
Kaleb Lloyd led Mohawk, finishing 31st in 18:10. Brandon Nonnemacher was next for the Warriors, crossing the line in 45th in 18:46. Ayden Leslie (73rd, 19:36) also ran for Mohawk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.