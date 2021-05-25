By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
MARS — Shenango High softball standout Mia Edwards was untouchable Monday.
Edwards tossed a no-hitter to lift the Lady Wildcats to a 9-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Mars.
Edwards (15-4), a Colgate recruit, walked zero batters and struck out 15. One Lady Chargers batter reached base safely by error in the bottom of the fourth.
“I thought Mia was really relaxed,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said. “Her velocity was up, it was really strong again. She did great. I don’t even think we got into deep counts. She was in command from the start.
“I feel like we played a complete game, from the base running, to defense, to pitching, the way we’re competing in the batter’s box. I feel we’re at full capacity.”
Fifth-seeded Shenango (15-4) advances to meet top-seeded Ligonier Valley (18-1) on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. Lady Rams pitcher Maddie Griffin has thrown 10 no-hitters on the season as well as four perfect games.
“We’re blessed to be in the section that we’re in,” Quahliero said. “I’m sure their pitcher is very good; it’s nothing we haven’t seen.
“We saw Laurel’s Autumn Boyd. She’s a fantastic pitcher. We played at Beaver against Payton List, who is going to Virginia Tech. She’s another fantastic pitcher. I believe we can compete with anybody if we play our game. It means we can compete.”
The Lady Wildcats banged out 11 hits, including three by Leyna Mason.
Mason belted a grand slam in the sixth inning. It was her third blast of the season. She finished with four RBIs.
Nine different Shenango players had a hit.
“We knew Leyna could be impactful in the batter’s box,” Quahliero said. “It really showed up tonight, thankfully.”
Shenango scored a run in the second, four in the third and four in the sixth.
Fourth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart committed five errors.
