COVID-19 stopped Shenango High’s Emma Callahan from dominating the track and field scene in the spring.
That’s all that has been able to slow Callahan down in the sport.
Callahan, who will be a junior in the fall, competed in indoor track over the winter for the Lady Wildcats. At the conclusion of the indoor season, she owned the second-farthest throw in the country among all high school athletes at 47-11.
Despite the national track and field competition being canceled, Callahan as well as the other top eight performers were granted All-American status.
“She works year-round with her dad (Matt),” Shenango girls coach John Montgomery said. “She’s a really hard worker. She hits the weight room really well, too. She’s a very powerful kid.”
Matt Callahan, a 1987 Union High graduate and Emma’s dad, ran track in high school. He competed in the 300 intermediate hurdles, the javelin, the 3200 relay and anywhere else the Scotties needed him to compete.
Emma’s mom Barb Callahan also has a track and field background. She competed in the sport at Wadsworth (Ohio) High School and collegiately at Slippery Rock University.
Currently, Matt Callahan assists the Shenango girls track team as the throws coach. He will be in his fifth year with the program next spring.
Emma Callahan uncorked a toss of 47-11 in the shot put at the Youngstown State University meet. It set a Shenango indoor school record, as well as the site record as well.
“She had a great indoor season,” Matt Callahan said. “We were excited for the outdoor season, but it never developed.”
During an outdoor meet, Callahan launched a throw of 47-83/4 in the shot put at a meet in Ravenna, Ohio. It’s an outdoor Shenango record.
“She has a lot of natural ability,” Montgomery said. “She’s a natural athlete, coordinated and she’s a strong kid.
“She’s had a lot of success and a lot of big throws. She’s destroyed our school records already.”
Emma Callahan emerged as a freshman and made her presence felt. She won all three throwing events at the Tri-County Track and Field Championship meet to win the MVP award.
Callahan won the javelin with a throw of 104-6 and she took the discus title with a heave of 107-5. She won the shot put with a toss of 36-00 3/4.
That performance got the attention of teams and competitors throughout the state.
Later in her freshman year, Callahan won the shot put with a throw of 36-08 at the Midwestern Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships. She took second in the discus with a toss of 104-11.
“It’s been exciting to see,” Matt Callahan said of Emma’s development from her freshman year to this point. “She’s made progress every year.”
Callahan won a silver medal at the WPIAL Track and Field Championships in the shot put as a freshman with a mark of 41-051/4. Her distance earned her the No. 3 seed at the state meet in that event.
At the state meet, Callahan placed fifth in the PIAA Class 2A shot put event with a heave of 39-73/4.
Callahan also placed 22nd in the discus at the state meet with a throw of 99-2. She was seventh in the event at the district meet at 113-2.
“She had a great year as a freshman,” Matt Callahan said. “She was the No. 1 freshman thrower in the country.
“I thought she made a lot of progress there. Her sophomore year was going to be a breakout year. She had a great year in indoor competition as a sophomore and we were excited for the outdoor season, but it never developed.”
Prior to high school, Emma Callahan played softball, volleyball and track and field. But one of those sports was trimmed from her list.
“Initially, the shot put, javelin and discus might have been second on the list to playing softball,” Matt Callahan said. “Softball was ranked ahead of track at one time for her.
“She had some early success locally and with meets across the country. In eighth grade, she tried to manage it all, softball, volleyball and track. She gave up on the softball and just focused on the throwing events, shot, discus and javelin.”
Emma Callahan continues to play volleyball for the Lady Wildcats. She had 119 points, 232 passes, 30 digs and 22 aces last year for Shenango. She also concluded her sophomore year with a 93.36 service percentage.
“She works a lot; she’s a straight-A student,” Matt Callahan said. “She works real hard at that.
“She puts an hour and sometimes longer that in the gym during the track season. Even though we didn’t have an outdoor season, she was in the gym every day and she threw every day she’s committing her energy to volleyball.”
Matt Callahan said Emma is drawing attention from many Division I track and field programs.
