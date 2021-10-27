KITTANNING — The Shenango High volleyball team is heading to the quarterfinals.
The 10th-seeded Lady Wildcats picked up a 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 WPIAL Class 2A first-round win over seventh-seeded South Allegheny at Armstrong High School on Wednesday night.
“It was a really big win for us tonight,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “In the middle of the season, we lost a couple of matches to Laurel and Neshannock. I thought it was really important to regain our confidence.
“The confidence is back. The girls are fighting hard for every point. As long as we’re doing that, we’ll be OK.”
Shenango (11-4) will square off against second-seeded Avonworth at 2 p.m. Saturday at site to be determined.
The Lady Gladiators bow out at 13-4.
Kylee Rubin slammed 22 kills for the Lady Wildcats and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 14 kills and six points.
Kassidy Peters posted 34 assists and five points for the victors, while Ashley DeCarbo served 14 points.
“The whole team played well. Passing and defense was the key,” Dugan said. “The team was all over the court. It was a really good night for us all around. That defense we had was solid tonight.”
