The Shenango High volleyball team picked up a win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats spotted the Lady Wolverines the open game before rallying for a 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 WPIAL Section 1-2A home decision.
Kylee Rubin slammed 15 kills for Shenango (2-2 section, 2-2 overall), while Kassidy Peters compiled 11 points and 33 assists. Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in with five points and 10 kills for the Lady Wildcats and Ashley DeCarbo delivered nine digs.
Elyse Lenhart and Maria Bryant scored 10 points each for the victors.
Ellwood City advanced to the WPIAL championship match last year.
The Lady Wildcats won the JV match as well, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.
Makenna Emerick notched five aces and six kills for Shenango and Summer Daugherty handed out nine assists. Elyse Lenhart added four aces.
Laurel cruises to victory
Josey Fortuna had 23 assists for the Lady Spartans in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-8 Section 1-2A home win over New Brighton.
Reese Bintrim and Regan Atkins recorded eight kills apiece for Laurel (4-0, 4-2), while Jaeleigh Henderson added six aces.
Neshannock sweeps
Neshannock rolled to a 25-4, 25-17, 25-14 Section 1-2A home win over Mohawk.
Maya Mrozek recorded 12 kills for the Lady Lancers (4-1, 5-1).
Katie DiMuccio notched nine aces and Mairan Haggerty added six kills and four aces.
Neshannock won the JV match as well 25-10, 25-18.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 District 10, Region 3-2A road decision to Reynolds.
Rachel Lego contributed 14 assists and 16 points for Wilmington, while Paije Peterson scored 11 markers.
Maelee Whiting slammed six kills with nine points for the Lady Greyhounds and Kara Haines blocked seven shots.
Reynolds won the JV match as well, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13.
New Castle loses
Beaver claimed a 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 Section 4-3A road win over the Lady ‘Canes.
India Bailey posted 10 kills, four digs and four saves for New Castle (0-4, 0-4), while Sarah Hunyadi chipped in with four digs, four saves and three aces.
Davion Blanchard contributed three kills and three aces for the hosts and Juliana Evans added three blocks and three kills.
New Castle lost the JV match 25-8, 25-20.
Union sweeps foe
The Lady Scots captured a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 home verdict over Freedom.
Elise Booker posted four kills, 11 digs and four aces for Union (5-0).
Union won the JV match 25-14, 25-10.
Dalaina Jones served 12 aces for the Lady Scots.
Boys golf
Riverside upends Ellwood
Milo Sesti shot a 38 for the Wolverines in a 212-219 Section 5-2A loss to the Panthers on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Zac Polojac posted a 42 for Ellwood City (6-3, 7-3) and Mitch Covert collected a 45. Tyler Baker and Dan Rogers each fired a 47.
Golfers move on
Golfers representing six area schools competed in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual boys qualifier. The event was held at Castle Hills Golf Course.
All scores 86 and under advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The following golfers will compete Thursday: Milo Sesti (Ellwood City Lincoln) 75, Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) 77, Josh Wilkins (Mohawk) 78, Paul Litrenta (Neshannock) 80, Sam Ball (Neshannock) 81, Nolan Ayres (Laurel) 82, Mason Hopper (Mohawk) 83, Matt Morelli (Neshannock) 83, Zac Polojac (Ellwood City) 83, Keigan Hopper (Neshannock) 86. Shenango and Union also was competed in the event.
Greyhounds score win
Wilmington picked up a 199-215 win over Jamestown on the par-36 front nine at Pleasant Acres Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover paced the Greyhounds (7-8) with a 40.
Hoover was selected to the District 10, Region 2-2A First Team All-Star squad and will compete in the district girls individual championship at Meadville Country Club next month.
Girls soccer
Wilmington nets 20 in win
Lindsey Martineau and Ashley Wignall scored four goals each for the Lady Greyhounds in a 20-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over West Middlesex.
Analiese Hendrickson and Becka Book scored three goals each for Wilmington (2-0, 5-0) in the win. Reese Walker, Emily Arblaster, Anna Williams, Annalee Gardner, Camryn Kollar and Jenna Nuzzo netted one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Walker and Hendrickson handed out four assists each for Wilmington, while Book and Martineau contributed two each. Arblaster, Williams, Gardner, Wignall and Sarah Dieter delivered one assist each for the winners.
Wilmington led 11-0 at the half.
Wignall and Sarah Thomas split the shutout in goal.
Boys cross country
Neshannock, Shenango win pair
The Lancers topped Mohawk (18-44) and South Side Beaver (15-50) in a Section 1-1A meet on Neshannock’s course. Neshannock lost to Shenango, 22-33.
The Wildcats defeated Mohawk.
Brendan Burns paced the Lancers, finishing second overall in 18:59 and teammate Nick Bender was fourth in 21:01. Adam Rickel took ninth for Neshannock in 21:43, Geoffrey Measel was 10th in 21:43 and Lorenzo Scarnati placed 11th in 21:52.
Shenango’s Thomas Presnar won the varsity race in 18:35 and teammate Anthony Mancino was fourth in 20:02. Connor Jeffcoat claimed sixth in 21:04, Marco Yanerella was ninth in 21:25 and Tyler Wittmann placed 10th in 21:35.
The Lancers’ Cole Hutchison won the boys junior high race in 10:33.
Damian Maggi was Shenango’s junior high runner, claiming eighth place in 13:04.
New Castle splits
New Castle defeated Ambridge (15-47), but dropped a 22-36 verdict to Moon in a Section 5-2A home meet.
Lucas Bradley won the race for the Red Hurricane in 16:40. New Castle’s Nate Pitzer was fifth overall in 17:26, Josh Hoerner was eighth in 17:55, Ben Bryson claimed 10th in 18:17 and Gavin Petrone placed 12th in 18:35.
Girls cross country
Neshannock drops two of three
The Lady Lancers lost to Mohawk (15-47) and Shenango (24-34), before knocking off South Side Beaver, 15-50.
Taegan Scheller finished ninth for Neshannock in 24:59 and Autumn Hendry placed 10th in 25:56. Lindsey Urban captured 11th place in 26:16, Brooke Presnar placed 17th in 28:57 and Emma Wilt was 19th in 31:04.
The Lady Wildcats dropped a 24-35 decision to Mohawk.
Morgan Pisula placed seventh in 23:54, while teammate Riley Bruce finished eighth in 24:36. Ella Wittmann took 12th in 26:27, Mia Pisano was 13th in 26:50 and Olivia Conaway claimed 14th in 27:21.
Ainsley Allison claimed first place for Neshannock in the girls junior high race in 12:34. Shenango’s Haley Lee was second in 12:56.
Lady ‘Canes lose two
New Castle came up short in a Section 5-2A home meet to Moon (16-47) and Ambridge (26-29).
Isabella Stillwagon paced the Lady ‘Canes, finishing seventh in 21:52. Kiara Mangieri captured 12th place in 22:49, lailah Bogart claimed 15th in 24:35, Julia Bryson was 17th in 23:44 and Summer Barge finished 22nd in 26:44.
Girls tennis
Neshannock cruises to win
The Lady Lancers won all five matches in a Section 4-2A win over host Beaver Falls.
Elena Noga (No. 1), Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock (3-1, 4-1).
Alex Ong/Sophia Covelli (No. 1) and Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (No. 2) scored doubles triumphs for the Lady Lancers.
