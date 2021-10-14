The Shenango High volleyball team picked up a win Thursday night.
Kylee Rubin contributed 16 kills and eight points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 WPIAL Section 1-2A road victory over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Kassidy Peters posted 28 assists and eight points for Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with eight kills and eight points.
Shenango won the JV match as well, 25-19, 25-19.
Makenna Emerick and Elyse Lenhart registered six kills each for the Lady Wildcats, while Summer Daugherty delivered 21 assists and seven points.
Neshannock sweeps Mohawk
The Lady Lancers rolled to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Addi Watts posted seven kills and three digs for Neshannock, while Maya Mrozek added 11 kills. Jenna Glies notched six digs and three aces for the winners.
Audrey Magno paced Mohawk with seven digs, three kills and four blocks. Cassidy Lehman and Chloe Fadden contributed three digs each.
Neshannock won the JV match 25-13, 25-21.
Lady Spartans win in three
Laurel cruised to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-8 Section 1-2A road decision over New Brighton.
Kayla Carlson collected 22 assists for the Lady Spartans (12-0 section, 13-2 overall) and Regan Atkins slammed 10 kills. Reese Bintrim tallied 16 passes to target for Laurel and Mackenzie Miles served six aces.
Wilmington falls in marathon
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12 District, Region 3-2A home match to Reynolds.
Kara Haines notched 13 blocks and seven kills for Wilmington and Paije Peterson provided 13 Kills and five blocks.
Rachel Lego contributed 22 assists and six blocks for the Lady Greyhounds, while Myah Chimiak scooped up eight digs. Emilie Richardson blocked six shots and Maelee Whiting was next with five.
Girls soccer
Wilmington breezes to win
Reese Walker and Ashley Wignall netted three goals each to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 12-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Kennedy Catholic.
Analiese Hendrickson scored two goals for Wilmington (6-1, 11-3), while Becka Book, Anna Williams, Annalee Gardner and Evie Dickinson contributed one each.
Walker and Williams notched three assists apiece and Paige Buckwalter was next with two. Sarah Thomas, Hendrickson and Gardner added one each.
The halftime score was 4-0
Taylor Kendall made one save to earn the shutout in goal.
Mohawk rolls to win
Madisyn Cole netted three goals to propel the Lady Warriors to a 6-0 Section 3-1A home win over Neshannock.
Kristen Clark, Alexa Kadilak and Natalie Quear scored one goal apiece for Mohawk (2-7-1, 4-7-1).
Abi Boehning made six saves to secure the shutout.
The Lady Warriors led 3-0 at the half.
Girls golf
Hoover to compete
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover will participate in the PIAA Class 2A Girls Golf Championships. The event will be held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, in York.
Four positions were made available due to districts not advancing qualifiers under the PIAA formula. Hoover, a sophomore, was one of the four golfers that advanced to York.
