The Shenango High volleyball team’s season came to an end Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats dropped a 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16 decision to Geibel Catholic in the WPIAL Class 1A consolation match at Fox Chapel High School.
Shenango, which won its first 16 matches, dropped its last two to finish the campaign at 16-2. Geibel Catholic advances to the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats lost to Fort Cherry in the WPIAL semifinals, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Bishop Canevin defeated Fort Cherry to capture the WPIAL Class 1A championship, 3-1.
Emilee Fedrizzi slammed 16 kills for the Lady Wildcats and Grace Merkel added nine in the loss to Geibel Catholic. Shannon Linz contributed 29 assists and six service points for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin posted five kills and seven points.
