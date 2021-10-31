PITTSBURGH — The Shenango High volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker Saturday.
The 10th-seeded Lady Wildcats lost in five games to second-seeded Avonworth 25-15, 20-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-7 at Avonworth.
Shenango is eliminated with an 11-5 record. The Lady Antelopes advance to the WPIAL semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years and will meet third-seeded Laurel at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.
Kylee Rubin recorded 22 kills and five blocks for the Lady Wildcats and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 14 kills and seven points. Hannah Krouse slammed five kills, while Kassidy Peters provided 28 assists and seven points.
“We battled the fifth-ranked team in the state in the entire match and had our opportunity to close them out in the fourth set,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “I always tell them to just give their maximum effort and I’ll be happy and on Saturday they did just that.”
NESHANNOCK FALLS IN THREE
•PITTSBURGH — The season is over for the Neshannock High volleyball team.
The Lady Lancers dropped a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round contest to Seton-La Salle at Avonworth.
Neshannock closes the year at 13-3 overall.
“It was an absolutely phenomenal season,” Lady Lancers coach Jenny Bolinger said. “We saw the girls grow in their volleyball skills. We look forward to a strong year next year. We have a great group of sophomores and juniors that will contribute.”
