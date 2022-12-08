Shenango varsity softball Coach Lucia Fee has resigned, as the school board approved her resignation during its meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said the board hopes to hire a new coach in January, February at the latest, in time for the start of softball season in the spring.
The board also approved Jeff Anterock as the junior high baseball coach, at a rate of $2,854.
