Shenango High captured a sweep on Thursday.
The Wildcats’ boys and girls track and field teams not only picked up verdicts over Beaver Falls and Riverside, but their wins also locked up the WPIAL Section 1-2A crown for each team.
Shenango’s boys team defeated Beaver Falls (112-34) and Riverside (110-40), while the Lady Wildcats posted decisions over Beaver Falls (116-31) and Riverside (101-48).
Tommy Demko won three events (110 hurdles, pole vault, high jump) for the Wildcats.
Maria Bryant picked up a trio of wins (shot put, discus, javelin) for Shenango’s girls squad.
Baseball
Mohawk 9,
Ellwood City 2
The Warriors overcame a six-error performance to knock off the host Wolverines in a Section 1-3A contest.
Mohawk (5-1 section, 8-2 overall) recorded nine total hits, including two each by Bobby Fadden and Jay Wrona. Fadden drove in three runs, including swatting a two-run home run in the sixth. It’s his first homer of the season.
Ellwood City (1-7, 2-10) was limited to four hits. Aaron Lake plated two markers for the Wolverines.
Vinny Pezzuolo started and earned the win. Pezzuolo pitched six innings, surrendering three hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Owen Andrews suffered the loss. Andrews worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and eight runs — all earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Mohawk scored three runs in the first, three in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Ellwood City tallied both of its runs in the fourth.
Mohawk hosts Central Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines visit Western Beaver at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Shenango 16,
Quaker Valley 1
The Wildcats scored 14 runs in the first inning and cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Quakers.
Shenango (4-2, 7-4) scored two more runs in the second inning.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Grason Hooks delivered two hits, including a homer and five RBIs for the Wildcats. Jason Malley had a home run and four RBIs for the winners.
Zach Herb tallied three hits with three RBIs and Braden Zeigler had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Zeigler went the distance to earn the win. He allowed one run on no hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Quaker Valley posted its lone run in the third.
Shenango is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Neshannock.
Seton-La Salle 8,
Laurel 3
Seton-La Salle broke open a scoreless game with a six-run third in a Section 2-2A road win over the Spartans.
The Rebels (4-4, 5-5) tacked on two more runs in the fourth.
Laurel (3-5, 3-6) posted six hits and six errors. Ryan Telesz tallied two of the Spartans’ hits, including a triple.
Luca Santini started and suffered the loss. Santini tossed four innings, giving up seven hits and eight runs — five earned — with three walks and three strikeouts.
Laurel plated a marker in the fourth and two in the seventh.
The Spartans will visit West Middlesex at 4 p.m.
Neshannock 4,
Boardman (Ohio) 3
Jacob Walzer pitched the Lancers to a nonsection home win over the Spartans.
Walzer (3-0) started and picked up the victory. He worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs — one earned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Lancers (7-2) notched five hits.
Neshannock scored three runs in the first and one in the fourth.
Boardman scored a marker in the first and two more in the fifth inning.
Softball
Wilmington 15,
Kennedy Catholic 0
Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined on a no-hitter to lift the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Lady Golden Eagles.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Williamson (6-1) started and picked up the win. She tossed two innings with a walk and four strikeouts.
Wilmington (6-1, 8-1) banged out 11 total hits.
Faith Jones, Graeson Grubbs and Karah Deal delivered two hits apiece for the Lady Greyhounds. Deal knocked in three runs, while Jones and Peterson posted two each.
Wilmington scored eight runs in the first, four in the second and three more in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds will take on Moniteau at 4 p.m. Friday on the road.
New Castle 9,
Shenango 6
The Lady ‘Canes took control with four runs in the sixth in a nonsection road win over the Lady Wildcats.
New Castle led 4-2 before stretching the lead to 8-2 in the sixth. The Lady Wildcats’ comeback fell short in the seventh as they scored four runs.
The Lady ‘Canes (4-6) clubbed 11 hits, led by Keara Mangieri, Tamiyah Kimmel and Olivia Hood with two apiece. Nero drove in two runs as well. Mangieri added a triple.
Morgan Piatt (4-7) went the distance to capture the win. Piatt gave up four hits and six runs — two earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Zoe Offie and Madison Iwanejko had two hits each to account for all four of Shenango’s hits.
Kennedi Lynn started and suffered the loss. Lynn pitched six innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs — four earned — with two walks and seven strikeouts.
New Castle scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Shenango (4-5) scored a run each in the first and third innings and four in the seventh.
The Lady ‘Canes will host South Fayette at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Wildcats are set to host Riverside at 4 p.m. Monday.
