It’s time to play ball.
All seven Lawrence County teams will see action when the WPIAL playoffs start next week. Opening-round pairings were released Friday.
No county teams received No. 1 seeds, although Shenango got the No. 2 seed in Class 2A. Seton-La Salle is the No. 1 seed.
The Wildcats (16-2) take on Northgate (5-9) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pullman Park in Butler.
“We’re proud of where we are,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “I think it was well-deserved. We are 16-2 and won 14 games in a row, which is very difficult to do in baseball.”
Kelly said he is happy to play a first-round game.
“I’d rather play than get a bye than sit for all that time,” he said. “We scrimmaged Mohawk today (Friday) and will practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
“We will be ready to go.”
The winner of the Shenango-Northgame game will take on the winner of Brentwood and Neshannock.
Union (8-5) was seeded fourth in Class 1A and received a first-round bye, as did the top three seeds in Eden Christian, Greensburg Central Catholic and Rochester.
“It was good to hear that we have a bye, but it’s really no advantage since it will give us a lot of days off,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “I’d honestly rather play that first round than sit it out.
“But we’ll stay busy and scout our next opponent.”
Union will open the playoffs against the winner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Canevin.
“I thought we would be seeded anywhere from three to five since we tied for the section title,” Sanders said. “We stepped up and tried to schedule the best teams we could. We beat two AAA teams (Mohawk and New Brighton).
Other opening round WPIAL playoff games involving Lawrence County teams:
Class 4A
New Castle (10-9) vs. Indiana (10-6) at Pullman Park at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 3A
Ellwood City (9-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-6) at Highlands at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Valley (12-6) vs. Mohawk (11-7) at Highlands at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Class 2A
Laurel (11-7) vs. Beth-Center (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Neshannock (12-8) vs. Burgettstown (11-5) at Hampton, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Wilmington will enter the playoffs when the District 10 regular season is completed.
