SLIPPERY ROCK — If there’s a secret to Shenango High’s success in the throwing events, the Wildcats aren’t telling.
The Wildcats swept the top spots on the medal stand in the shot put and took three medals in the discus to lead the way in the field for Lawrence County.
Will Patton, last year’s champion in the discus, defended his Class 2A title with a record-breaking toss of 171-02, breaking the old record from 2015 held by — who else — Shenango graduate Dom Westby. Laurel’s Brady Coooper was fourth and Shenango’s Brandon Stuck fifth and Colton Ferrucci seventh.
Shenango’s Colton Ferrucci medaled in seventh. Cooper and Stuck advance to the state meet and hit state-qualifying standards.
In the shot put, Patton won with a throw of 50-01.25, while Ferrucci was second and Stuck third. Union’s Antonio Faraone was fifth and will also head to the state meet.
Stuck said the teammates all push each other in practice and at meets.
“We’re all close in distance,” Stuck said. “Just pushing ourselves and others is making it great for us.”
This is just Patton’s second season throwing the shot put and his first since middle school.On his record-breaking throw, he said he missed some positions but is hopeful for bigger things at next weekend’s state championship meet at Shippensburg University.
“I’d like to (set a personal record) in shot put, but I’m going to make a run for the gold next week in discus.”
Shenango teammate Tyler Morosky was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 high hurdles, qualifying in both events. He helped the 400 relay team qualify as well, placing fourth with Justin Stephenson, Hayden Morgan and David McClean in a school-record time.
“I was hoping to get first in the 300s because that’s what i was seeded at,” Morosky said. “I still ran a pretty good time and the kid that beat me still ran a pretty good time as well.”
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Mohawk’s Nick Farmer placed second in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 15.39.
Other medalists from Lawrence County include Shenango’s Tommy Presnar in the 800 run (seventh), Laurel’s Kurt Lambright in the 300 hurdles (fifth), Shenango’s Matt Chapnell in the high jump (tied-eighth), Ellwood City’s Joel Brooks in the pole vault (fourth), Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens in the long jump (seventh), Laurel’s Michael Pasquarello in the long (fifth) and triple (seventh) jumps and Laurel’s Ryan DiMuccio in the javelin (sixth).
Shenango’s 3200 relay team of Connor Jeffcoat, Dalton Peters, Presnar and Anthony Mancino was third and qualifies for the state meet, while Ellwood City’s squad of Brooks, Nick Wise, Bradley Custer and Anthony Spadafore medaled in sixth.
In Class 3A, New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner placed seventh in the 100 dash while Michael Wells was seventh in the high jump. The 400 relay team of Tayshaun Wilkins, Michael Graham, Tyler Leekins and Gardner was seventh.
