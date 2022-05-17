New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.