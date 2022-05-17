Several individual first-place medals — and one meet record — could come home with Lawrence County track and field athletes at Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
The Class 2A girls lead the Lawrence County contingent with three No. 1 seeds and three second seeds, while the 2A boys have two top seeds and three second seeds for the competition, which starts at 11 a.m. at Slippery Rock University.
All eyes should be in the field as Shenango's throwers — both boys and girls — are title favorites and New Castle jumper Maria Owens. Emma Callahan, the Iowa-bound shot putter and indoor state champion, is the returning district champion. She's a quarter-inch from being 10 feet better than the next competitor in the competition at 50-07. The meet record from 2006 is 49-06.50.
Callahan is the second seed in the discus.
Neshannock's Addi Watts is the second seed in the javelin. Ellwood City's Delaney Sturgeon is the top seed in the high jump. On the track, Mohawk's Natalie Lape is the top seed in the 800 and second in the 1600 runs, while Laurel sprinter Tori Atkins has already run state-qualifying marks in the 200 and 400 dashes.
In the Class 2A boys competition, Callahan's Shenango teammates Will Patton, Colton Ferrucci and Brandon Stuck are the top three seeds in the boys shot put. In the discus, Patton is the top seed and defending champion.
Neshannock's Cam'Ron Owens is a second seed in the long jump and Mohawk high hurdler Nick Farmer is a medal threat. Shenango's 3200 relay team is the second seed.
New Castle's boys and girls teams are the lone county schools competing in Class 3A where all eyes will be on Owens.
Owens, signed to compete at New Jersey Institute of Technology, is the defending long jump champion and placed third in the state in 2021. She's the third seed in the triple jump and will also compete in the high jump. As a freshman in 2019, she won the triple jump title.
For the New Castle boys, Kaevon Gardner has run a state-qualifying standard in the 100 dash and will run a leg on the 'Canes 400 relay team. Cahmari Perkins is a third seed in the high jump.
The top five Class 2A finishers and top four 3A finishers, plus any athletes meeting state-qualifying standards on Wednesday, advance to next weekend's PIAA champion meet at Shippensburg University. The top eight athletes in each event will receive medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.