The Shenango High boys and girls cross country teams can call themselves champions today.
The Wildcats moved their record to 10-0 with a pair of WPIAL 1-1A wins over Neshannock and Freedom on Tuesday at the Lancers’ course.
Shenango topped Neshannock 19-42. Both teams defeated Freedom 15-50.
The Wildcats’ Thomas Presnar was second overall in 19:19; Christian Maxwell, third in 19:41; Noah Delo, fifth in 21:08; Ethan Krouse, sixth in 21:16; and Anthony Mancino, eighth in 21:58.
Neshannock’s Lorenzo Scarnati was third in 20:30, Quinn Hilton, sixth in 21:34, Anthony Ziegler, 10th in 23:59, Ben Razzano, 11th in 24:04 and Joseph Lepore, 12th in 29:15.
Shenango’s top boys junior high finisher was Gennaro Leitera, second overall in 10:40. The Lancers’ Brendan Burns came in at 10:41.
In girls varsity action, the Lady Wildcats topped the Lady Lancers 17-40. Both teams beat Freedom 15-50. Shenango’s girls also finished at 10-0.
The Lady Wildcats’ Carmen Medvit was first overall at 21:16, with teammate Emily Olcott second at 22:37 and Riley Bruce third in 23:02. Morgan Pisula placed eighth at 25:19 and Oliva Conaway ninth in 27:07.
For Neshannock, Autumn Hendry was fourth in 24:11, with Maria Clause seventh in 28:35, Hannah Kwiat eighth in 28:58, Rachel Kroner ninth in 29:15; Micaela Golub 12th in 39:36.
Lindsey Urban of Neshannock finished in 12:19. The Lady Wildcats’ top junior high finisher was Sierra Mayberry in 13:29.
New Castle boys win section title
The Red Hurricane boys captured a fourth consecutive section championship by sweeping Blackhawk and Central Valley on the Cougars’ home course. New Castle also extended its unbeaten streak to 33 straight dating back to Sept. 13th, 2016.
The ‘Canes defeated Blackhawk (20-39) and Central Valley (15-50) in WPIAL Section 5-2A play to finish 8-0 in league action.
Anthony Litrenta took second for New Castle and teammate Zac Gibson was third. Jonah Miller (4th), Ryan Hunyadi (5th) and Gavyn Hansotte (6th) also competed for the ‘Canes.
New Castle’s junior high boys team also won a pair, knocking off Blackhawk (23-33) and Central Valley (18-45).
Ben Bryson captured second overall for the ‘Canes’ junior high squad.
The New Castle girls varsity team beat both Blackhawk and Central Valley on the Lady Cougars’ home course, improving to 5-3 in Section 5-2A action.
Anna Blundo paced the Lady ‘Canes, finishing second overall.
Nina Reider, Summer Barge, Julia Bryson and Lailah Bogart also participated for New Castle. The Lady ‘Canes’ Ava Minenok came in first overall in the junior high girls race.
Wilmington teams sweep race
The Greyhounds’ boys team as well as the Lady Greyhounds’ girls squad captured a win over Sharpsville.
Wilmington’s boys won 16-43, while the girls came away with a 17-44 verdict at Buhl Park.
The Greyhounds’ Dakota Schuring won the boys varsity race in a time of 12:21 and teammate Dale Nestor was second in 12:22. Dylan Lynch took third for the Greyhounds in 12:48 and Clay Kelliher captured fourth in 12:56. Beau Reed was sixth for Wilmington in 13:18.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Grace Mason won the girls varsity race in a time of 13:21 and teammate Becka Book finished second in 14:03. Emma Mason was third for Wilmington in 14:36, Elise Hilton took fifth in 14:50 and Samantha Gioan was sixth in 15:06.
Wilmington’s Tagg Walker won the junior high boys race.
Mohawk teams split meets
The Warriors boys team knocked off New Brighton (23-32), but dropped a 26-29 decision to Ellwood City Lincoln in Section 1-1A play.
Mohawk’s girls team knocked off the Lady Wolverines (15-50), but came up short in a 28-28 decision to New Brighton in Section 1-1A action. The Lady Warriors lost by virtue of not having a sixth runner.
Ellwood City’s Nolan Curran won the boys race in a time of 19:05.6. Mohawk’s Kaleb Lloyd took second place in 19:30.1 and teammate Ayden Leslie was third in 20:01.
Brandon Nonnemacher claimed sixth place for the Warriors in 20:15, Brayden Becker took ninth in 22:17 and Jackson Miller was 10th in 22:53.
Mohawk’s Sidney Andrews won the girls race in 22:31.9 and teammate Nadia Lape took second in 22:53.8. Alyssa Young was fifth for the Lady Warriors in 24:16, Kaitlyn Stivers captured 10th in 25:39.7 and Jordan Radzyminski was 11th in 27:17.1.
Ellwood City’s Makena Hall claimed 12th in 24:42.
The Mohawk boys finished 6-6 in section play and the Lady Warriors were 10-2.
The Wolverines’ Nick Wise captured the boys junior high race in 10:18.4. Mohawk’s Nico Cascavilla was third in 11:49.
The Lady Warriors’ Natalie Lape won the girls junior high race in 10:21.5 and Ellwood City’s Avalise Custer took seventh in 14:46.4.
Laurel teams win four meets
The Spartans boys team defeated South Side Beaver, Beaver Falls and Union by 15-50 scores and Riverside by a 16-49 count.
Laurel’s girls team knocked off South Side Beaver, Beaver Falls, Union and Riverside all by 15-50 counts.
Laurel’s Bryce Patterson placed second in the boys varsity race in 20:42 and teammate Bobby Dicks came in third in 20:42. Andrew Daugherty was fourth for the Spartans in 21:37 and Eric Sutch came in fifth in 21:48.
Shannon Sauders led the Lady Spartans, placing fourth in 25:21 and Jenna Kohnen was fifth in 25:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.