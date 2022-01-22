Grason Hooks helped lead the Shenango High boys basketball team to a win Friday night.
Hooks sealed the victory by hitting two free throws with eight-tenths of a second left to lift the Wildcats to a 56-53 WPIAL nonsection road win over Laurel.
Shenango’s Brody McQuiston made two free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining for a 54-50 advantage. Kobe DeRosa countered with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 54-53 with 1.2 seconds left. DeRosa’s triple led to a quick foul, sending Hooks to the line for the game-winning freebies.
“It doesn’t matter what the records are when you play Laurel, it’s a rivalry match,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “They’re not in our section this year but every time we come, we played them last year I think it was a one- or two-point game, every year it’s a rivalry game. Your neighbors could live in Laurel so we knew it was going to be a barnburner coming over here.
“It was exciting for us and I’m sure exciting for them and we were fortunate tonight to come out on top.”
Laurel and Shenango (3-10) each captured one-point leads various stages of the fourth quarter.
“It’s the facts; it’s the stats, we didn’t shoot as well as we needed to from the free-throw line,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “I keep saying ‘Our guys are fighters,’ it wasn’t our best tonight. We didn’t shoot it well, we didn’t shoot it from the free-throw line well but they’re fighters. We fought and we gave ourselves every opportunity. We had a chance, they made a play down the stretch and we didn’t so you’ve got to give them a little bit of credit in that aspect.
“We’ll get back in tomorrow, we’ll get back to the free-throw line and we’ll keep working here for the future.”
Braden Zeigler chipped in 20 points for the Wildcats and the younger McQuiston had 16 of his own.
“It’s all about teammates getting me shots,” Zeigler said. “They pushed the ball, everything, getting me shots. We were playing aggressive as a team, we’re all playing as a team.”
“He can shoot it,” Coach McQuiston said of Zeigler. “He’s a great shooter and that’s the one thing we know he can do is knock down threes and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of finding them tonight.”
Shenango went into halftime with a 23-19 lead against the Spartans (8-5). They continued the momentum at the end of the third with a 34-29 lead before the onslaught of foul trouble began in the fourth.
“I think one thing we wanted to focus on was defense, our defense had to be better, and cut down our turnovers,” Coach McQuiston said. “I thought we cut down our turnovers. I think at halftime we only had two or three. When you turn the ball over that limits your offensive opportunities and tonight I thought we did a better job of taking care of the basketball.”
DeRosa led Laurel with 19 points and Greg Preisser added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.