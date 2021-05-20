SEWICKLEY — Mia Edwards pitched the Shenango High softball team to victory Wednesday.
Edwards hurled a complete-game shutout to propel the Lady Wildcats to a 3-0 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff victory over Fort Cherry at Sewickley Academy.
“The girls were super excited,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said. “For everyone, it was their first playoff win. They were extra excited.”
The fifth-seeded Lady Wildcats (14-4) advance to meet Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Chargers (14-2) moved on with an 8-7 decision over Serra Catholic.
“They’re a perennial playoff team,” Quahliero said of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. “They are experienced in the playoffs. we absolutely believe we can play with anybody.”
Shenango scored two runs in the second inning. Kam Robertson reached on a fielder’s choice. Robertson stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Rhiannon Boone recorded an infield single, scoring Robertson with the game’s first run.
Boone stole second Katelyn Peterson drove Boone in on a single for a 2-0 buffer.
Ashley DeCarbo singled in the third and stole second base. Madison Iwanejko plated DeCarbo on a single to push the lead to 3-0.
The Lady Wildcats were limited to four hits. Shenango stole six bases as well.
DeCarbo, Iwanejko, Boone and Peterson had one hit each for Shenango. Boone, Peterson and Iwanejko knocked in one run apiece.
“It was small ball. We’ve worked on that,” Quahliero said. “We’ve been more aggressive on the bases and it’s been paying off.”
Mia Edwards (14-4) went the distance to capture the win. Edwards gave up two hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
“Mia pitched great,” Quahliero said. “We’ve been off about a week. She needed some rest, she deserved it. We played really well behind her tonight.”
The Lady Rangers’ season ends at 10-8.
